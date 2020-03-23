UEFA postponed the Champions League final on Monday — an inevitable move with European soccer in shutdown and four round of 16 games yet to be completed.
The final was scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul before the pandemic forced the four remaining second-leg games on March 17-18 to be delayed indefinitely.
UEFA said no decision has been made on finding a new date.
The shutdown has no end in sight though UEFA and European soccer leaders said last week they hope to complete the club season by June 30.
In another soccer development, Pacaembu Stadium in downtown São Paulo is being turned into an open-air hospital to handle COVID-19 cases.
The 45,000-seat stadium is expected to house more than 200 beds for minor cases. It should be ready in 10 days.
Elsewhere
NFL: The New York Jets and their owners, the Johnson family, have made a $1 million joint donation to multiple United Way agencies in the New York/New Jersey area to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
The Kansas City Chiefs are matching the charitable work of their players, announcing that the organization will donate a number of meals equal to the number players donate to food pantries in the metropolitan area.
The challenge began when wide receiver Tyreek Hill donated 6,000 meals to Harvesters and challenged his teammates to do the same. Tight end Travis Kelce upped him by donating 12,000 and 15 weeks’ worth of food for Operation Breakthrough, which distributes supplies to children in poverty. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes answered with 15,000 meals and $100,000, and safety Tyrann Mathieu drove the total to more than 100,000 by donating another 30,000 meals.
Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are pledging $1.5 million to relief funds in Ohio.
The team said the Haslams have earmarked $1 million to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and $500,000 to the Columbus Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
Their gift follows contributions by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who donated $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi’s donation of 100,000 meals to the food bank.
Auto racing: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been postponed.
The postponement means there will be no Formula 1 races until the middle of June at the earliest.
The race at the Baku City Circuit was scheduled for June 7.
The first seven races of the Formula 1 season had already either been postponed or canceled.
Hockey: The top three Canadian junior leagues have called off the remainder of their seasons and playoffs, and the Memorial Cup trophy given out to the national champion will not be awarded for the first time in its 102-year history.
The Canadian Hockey League announced the cancellation of the Quebec Major Junior, Ontario and Western Hockey League playoffs and the Memorial Cup tournament.
The 2020 Memorial Cup was scheduled to run May 22-31 in Kelowna, British Columbia.
Rugby: Australia’s National Rugby League suspended its 16-team competition.
Australian rules football had already suspended its competitions, not just the professional leagues but also at a community level.
