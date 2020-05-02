PARIS — Formula One hopes to finally start the season with a doubleheader in the naturally isolated environment around the venue for the Austrian Grand Prix.
Despite the first 10 races having been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the targeted start date is July 5 in Austria. F1 still believes it can hold 15 to 18 of the 22 scheduled races.
One way to make up for lost time is having consecutive weekends on one circuit, such as the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, which hosts the Austrian GP.
It is unclear where F1 would race after Austria, if it even goes ahead.
The British GP is set to follow on July 19 and organizers are talking to the government about the viability of holding that race without fans. Silverstone, which hosts the British GP, would also reportedly be able to hold consecutive races.
The season could then continue later in the summer in Hungary, where the Hungaroring circuit is nestled in the countryside outside Budapest; and Belgium, whose Spa-Francorchamps track is within the Ardennes forest. The idea is then to move into Eurasia, Asia, and the Americas before concluding with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in the Gulf.
Guenther Steiner, the team principal of the Haas F1 team, cautiously argued in favor of giving Austria the green light.
“I think Austria is a very good place to start,” Steiner said Friday in a video interview. “They have got the disease well under control at the moment and we just need to make sure that we don’t bring it back.”
Steiner also thinks consecutive races could be held there.
“I think it’s realistic. I don’t know so much about what is coming after,” he said. “Let’s hope we can get official (clearance) and we get also a good follow-up plan.”
New Preakness
date still up in air
BALTIMORE — With the original date for the Preakness Stakes two weeks away, the Maryland Jockey Club has yet to announce concrete plans for a postponed running of the state’s largest annual sporting event.
It has been more than a month since Churchill Downs Inc. moved the Kentucky Derby from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a normal year, horses would begin shipping to Pimlico Race Course over the next week in anticipation of the Preakness.
But the Jockey Club’s parent company, The Stronach Group, has made no formal announcement since it canceled the Preakness InfieldFest on April 3. At that time, Stronach Group officials said they were “continuing to work with our key stakeholders to explore all options to set a new date for the running of Preakness 145.”
A company spokesperson did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment on the status of the Preakness, originally scheduled for May 16.
Shortly after the Derby postponement was announced, Gov. Larry Hogan said he and Jockey Club officials were discussing a corresponding move to September for the Preakness. But Hogan has not commented on the fate of the race since.
The outlook is murkier still given the chaos the pandemic has created for NBC’s broadcasting schedule, which is generally more crowded in the fall because of Notre Dame football and other sporting events.
The absence of a clear path forward comes at a time when other states, including those that host the first and third legs of the Triple Crown, are preparing to resume live racing without spectators. In Kentucky, Churchill Downs will begin re-opening its stables May 11 ahead of a planned resumption of its spring racing schedule on May 16. The New York Racing Association has announced plans to run at Belmont Park this spring and at Saratoga this summer. The Belmont Stakes, usually run three weeks after the Preakness, is still scheduled for June 6 as of now. That raises the prospect of a Triple Crown series run out of order.
Maryland has not held live racing since mid-March, and the Jockey Club has announced no plans to resume its schedule at Pimlico Race Course or Laurel Park. But the state’s horsemen are optimistic that spectator-free racing might be allowed to return in late May as part of Maryland’s first phase of business re-opening. They argue that many of the people needed to resume operations are already at the tracks daily, exercising and caring for the horses stabled at Pimlico and Laurel. Online betting on race cards at Maryland’s tracks would provide one revenue stream for an industry that currently has none.
Cycling: The European Road Championships have been postponed until next year. The championships were scheduled to take place Sept. 9-13 in Trentino, Italy, but the European Cycling Union says the “uncertainty of the current health crisis” means there are not enough guarantees “for organizing an event of such magnitude.” The championship will move to either Sept. 1-5 or 8-12 in 2021.
