NEW YORK — Major league baseball teams have released hundreds of young players with the minor league season in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 200 players were cut Friday and more than 400 have been released in the past month according to transactions posted at MiLB.com.
The start of the minor league season was postponed in March, and players were mostly sent home from spring training. While Major League Baseball and the players’ association are negotiating terms to play big league ball this summer, it’s unlikely there will be minor league games.
Minor league players not on 40-man rosters were promised $400 per week through May 31 by a policy drafted by MLB. At least 15 teams have promised to extend those allowances through at least June, with Oakland the only club known to be ending its stipends at the end of May.
The Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners are promising payments through August, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks have pledged to do so through at least June. The White Sox are even providing those stipends to 25 minor league players recently released.
The Philadelphia Phillies also plan to continue allowances through June, but likely at a reduction from the $400 per week rate. The amount is to be determined, the team said.
Oakland said Tuesday it will suspend pay for all minor leaguers at the end of the month. The Athletics are the only team to announce an end to the allowances.
Lower-level players were hit hardest by cuts, with at least 172 players released from the rookie-level Gulf Coast, Arizona and Dominican Summer Leagues.
It’s not unusual for big league teams to release minor leaguers at this time of year. Cuts are routine ahead of the June draft as franchises make space for newly acquired players, and teams also kept more players than usual after spring training this season. It’s unclear if more minor league players are being released this season than normal.
Minor leaguers in the Dodgers’ system will get a short-term boost, however, as Los Angeles pitcher David Price has pledged to donate $1,000 to each Dodgers minor leaguer in June. The aid will go to every player in the Dodgers’ farm system not on the 40-man roster — a little over 200 in all.
Price, 34, has earned approximately $175 million in salary during his 11-year major league career, according to Baseball Reference.
Betting: The pandemic could lead to a quicker expansion of sports betting and internet gambling in the U.S. as states deal with huge budget deficits and look for new tax revenue wherever they can find it.
The virus “will accelerate the expansion of sports betting and online casinos in the next 12 to 24 months,” said Chris Krafcik, a managing director with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, which tracks sports and internet betting legislation in the U.S. “Both activities provide states, whose economies have been massively disrupted by the outbreak, the opportunity to capture new revenue immediately in the form of upfront license fees, and over time through taxes.”
Sports betting is not a golden goose for states seeking new tax revenue. An Associated Press analysis last year found that taxes on sports betting would generate just a fraction of 1% of most states’ budgets if they met their estimates — and many states fell far short of those projections.
But with many state budgets now resembling smoking craters in the ground as tax revenue disappears in a largely idled economy, even a small revenue boost is better than none.
So far, 18 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia offer sports betting, and four offer internet gambling, which can include online casino games, slots and poker.
In addition, Virginia and Tennessee have approved sports betting but have yet to launch. North Carolina allows two tribal casinos to offer it, and is considering a bill to allow it statewide.
Soccer: The Serie A will resume with four catchup matches that were postponed as Italian sports shut down in the coronavirus outbreak. The league said in a statement it will complete the 25th round with the four postponed matches — Atalanta vs. Sassuolo, Hellas Verona vs. Cagliari, Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria, Torino vs. Parma — on the weekend of June 20-21, and schedule the next round of matches in the following week. There are 12 rounds remaining in Serie A.
