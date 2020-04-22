SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A pair of South Dakota speedways are forging ahead with plans to hold two auto races expected to draw hundreds of fans this weekend, even as the state’s governor warns against attending them.
Gov. Kristi Noem said she won’t try to shut down the events planned for Saturday and Sunday nights even though she thinks they are a bad idea and could lead to the spread of the coronavirus. The two tracks, just over the border from Iowa, decided to sell limited tickets to give race fans a taste of “normalcy” after weeks of social distancing and canceled sporting events.
South Dakota’s Republican governor said the crowds at the races would violate her guidance not to gather in groups of more than 10, but she has not said why she won’t stop the races from proceeding. Health experts have said eliminating group gatherings are crucial to curbing the spread of the coronavirus, which can be transmitted by people who do not exhibit symptoms.
Promoters of the races said they are taking steps to reduce the chances that the event will become a hotbed of virus transmission, including keeping the crowds well below capacity, screening people’s temperatures and making concessions cashless. The Saturday race at Park Jefferson International Speedway has sold out of the 700 tickets it offered to a track that usually holds 4,000. The Sunday event at New Raceway Park in Jefferson is offering 500 tickets, less than one-third of its capacity of 1,800. Organizers said they would offer refunds to anyone with second thoughts about going.
Man runs around bed for 100 kilometers
MOSCOW — A Russian man in the far eastern city of Vladivostok ran circles around his bed for more than 10 hours in an effort to replicate completing a 100-kilometer ultramarathon.
Experienced ultra-runner Dmitry Yakukhny had planned to run a the 250-kilometer (marathon this month, but instead found himself stuck at home after the race was postponed to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yakukhny spent 10 hours, 19 minutes running around a double bed in his apartment Saturday. He said he was inspired by a Frenchman who ran a marathon on his balcony last month.
Running such a small circuit in a confined space was a challenge.
“I had the support of my family. Normally on an ultramarathon like that you’d be running with a rucksack between food stations. Here I just waved a hand and my wife cooked something,” he said. “The kids gave me moral support and my wife was the DJ, changing the music all the time.”
Yakukhny said he used a tracker, which showed he ran just over 100 kilometers (62 miles).
Local golf: The Virginia State Golf Association announced rescheduled dates for some of their events, including:
- July 7-8: VSGA Senior four-ball championhip at The Golden Horseshoe in Williamburg
- Aug. 25-26: VSGA multi-format team championship at The Dominion Club
- Aug. 29-30: MAPGA/VSGS Junior four-ball championship at Kingsmill in Williamsburg
- Oct. 17-18: VSGA four-ball championship at Poplar Grove GC in Amherst
Men’s softball: The men’s softball World Cup has been pushed back from 2021 to 2022 because of the impact of the pandemic on qualifying tournaments.
Colleges: Louisville has furloughed 45 athletic department staffers for at least 60 days and eliminated 40 other support positions in the latest budget moves resulting from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Athletic director Vince Tyra also announced 4% pay cuts for staffers earning more than $100,000 in the next year, with those earning below that figure taking 2% salary cuts. The newest salary cuts do not include head coaches, senior staff or the AD, whose salaries were reduced 10% earlier this month.
