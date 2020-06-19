PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies shut down their spring complex after five players tested positive for COVID-19, and at least two others teams closed camps Friday, raising the possibility the coronavirus pandemic could scuttle all attempts at a Major League Baseball season.
The Toronto Blue Jays shuttered their site in Dunedin, Fla. — about five miles from the Phillies’ camp in Clearwater — after a player showed symptoms consistent with the virus.
The San Francisco Giants’ facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., was shut after one person who had been to the site and one family member exhibited symptoms Thursday.
Philadelphia became the first big league team known to be struck by the outbreak. Three staff members at the camp also tested positive, and the Phillies didn’t identify any of those affected.
The closures came while MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to begin the season amid the pandemic, with the parties stuck in a bitter dispute over money.
The sides had hoped to have players begin testing Tuesday and then start a second round of spring training on June 26. Most teams would likely hold those workouts at their home ballparks, rather than at their spring camps in Florida and Arizona.
The players’ union proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule Thursday, a plan immediately rejected by commissioner Rob Manfred. The sides are 10 games and about $275 million apart.
The outbreak among the Phillies occurred as Florida has experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Florida has increased by 1,422.7, or 144.4%.
NHL’s Lightning
close facilities
The Tampa Bay Lightning closed their facilities Thursday after five team employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
It was not clear how many Lightning players tested positive. The NHL is no longer having teams announce individual players testing positive.
The closure comes some two weeks after players were allowed to return to their respective facilities to take part in voluntary on and off-ice workouts. Players were allowed to skate in groups of up to six at a time.
The move to open facilities was the next step in the NHL’s bid to resume its season with a proposed 24-team expanded playoff format, with games being played in two hub cities. The NHL projects teams to open training camps on July 10.
NASCAR says fans in stands at Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Motor Speedway plans to open its massive grandstands to thousands of fans for a rescheduled NASCAR Cup Series race next month.
Gov. Greg Abbott approved a plan submitted by the track to allow spectators for the race on July 19. The governor previously had said that outdoor sporting events could be held with 50% capacity.
Track president Eddie Gossage said it was still too early to know how many fans would be able to attend the race at the 1 1/2-mile track that has a capacity of about 135,000.
NASCAR is set to allow up to 30,000 fans at Bristol for its All-Star race four days before the Cup race in Texas. A recent spike in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina sparked the move of that race from Charlotte Motor Speedway.
About 1,000 fans, mostly military personnel, were allowed for the Cup race last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. About 5,000 fans are expected Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
PGA player Watney tests positive
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney tested positive Friday for the coronavirus, the first player with a confirmed infection since golf resumed a full schedule last week.
Watney withdrew immediately withdrew from the RBC Heritage and must self-isolate for at least 10 days under the PGA Tour’s protocols.
Watney played his opening round with Vaughn Taylor and Luke List, and a rules official notified them at the turn of the positive test.
“I was a little shocked, to be honest,” Taylor said. “Heart started racing, got a little nervous. Just hope Nick is doing well and we get through this.”
Watney missed the cut last week in the Charles Schwab Challenge. He traveled on his own to South Carolina, and his coronavirus test upon arrival at Harbour Town was negative.
Before arriving to the course for his second round, he reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Watney was tested again, and the result came back positive.
Baseball gets under way in Japan
TOKYO — Japanese baseball managed to do what American baseball has not — play ball.
After a three-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s second-most famous baseball competition opened a season Friday that will be shortened from its regular 143 games to 120. That, of course, is twice as many as MLB figures to play — if it plays at all.
The regular season had been scheduled to start March 20. It is slated to end on Nov. 7, followed by postseason play.
All 12 league teams played Friday.
All games in Japan will be played without fans until at least July. The league has also revised the schedule to limit travel. There will be periodic testing and quarantines and, according to league guidelines, players will be banned from spitting.
Albert Pujols will pay the salaries of the Los Angeles Angels’ furloughed employees in his native Dominican Republic for five months, a commitment of roughly $180,000. The strict budget cuts made by Angels
- owner Arte Moreno during the coronavirus pandemic have included extensive furloughs for scouts, player development staff and minor league employees. The furloughs also included most of the staff of their Dominican academy in Boca Chica.
- The independent Atlantic League won’t be able to play this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but its Sugar Land Skeeters will host a four-team circuit whose managers are to include former major-leaguers Roger Clemens, Pete Incaviglia and Greg Swindell.
The Atlantic League said that the High Point Rockers, Long Island Ducks and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are working with several other clubs to put together a 70-game schedule starting in mid-July that will be followed by a five-game championship series at the end of September.
Sugar Land will host a four-team league from July 3 through Aug. 23, and each team will play 28 games. Rosters are expected to include players with major league service.
Winthrop jettisons tennis programs
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop is ending its men’s and women’s tennis programs due to a financial shortfall caused because of the pandemic.
The elimination affects 12 current athletes and seven incoming freshmen or transfers combined on the two programs. The school said all will have their scholarship agreements honored should they stay. If they choose to leave, they will be immediately eligible to compete at their next school.
The Winthrop women’s tennis team has won 21 Big South Conference championships, including the last four from 2016 to 2019. The men’s team has won nine Big South regular-season titles, the last in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.