Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall has halted all team activities over concerns about the COVID-19, throwing into question whether the defending ACC Coastal Division champions will begin practice on March 24 as was originally planned, a source confirmed Wednesday night.
Mendenhall, who led the Cavaliers to a 9-5 record and and appearance in the Orange Bowl, emailed the parents of players Wednesday to inform them of the decision.
The university earlier announced the decision to suspend on-campus courses. Courses will continue to offered online. Students have been encouraged to return home.
Also, according to the University of Richmond: “attendance at home athletic events for the foreseeable future will be limited to essential personnel and the parents/guardians of University of Richmond student-athletes.”
Ivy League cancels spring sports
The Ivy League announced that it was shutting down all spring sports, the biggest NCAA conference to do so yet and the first in Division I. Several Ivy League schools already have shut down because of the coronavirus and switched to online classes, which the conference cited in its announcement.
The conference also said it would let individual schools decide whether winter sport athletes compete in their NCAA championships. The basketball tournaments were already canceled, with teams advancing to March Madness automatically, and Harvard stopped several runners from competing in this weekend’s NCAA indoor track championships.
The Ivy spring championships that were canceled are in men’s and women’s golf, lacrosse, track and field, softball, baseball and women’s rowing.
Among the teams affected are the men’s lacrosse teams at Cornell, Princeton and Yale, all ranked in top 10. The Dartmouth and Princeton women’s lacrosse teams are in the top 20.
Mariners move games from Seattle
The Seattle Mariners will move home games from Seattle through the end of March following the state of Washington’s decision to ban large group events in response to the outbreak.
Seattle had been scheduled to open the season at Safeco Field with a four-game series against Texas from March 26-29, then host Minnesota in a three-game series from March 30 through April 1.
The Mariners say they are working with the commissioner’s office on alternative plans.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area through at least the end of March.
That decision also applies to home games for the MLS Seattle Sounders, XFL Seattle Dragons and a pair of junior hockey teams in the area.
- An exhibition baseball game in San Francisco on March 24 between the Giants and Oakland Athletics was canceled. The announcement came after the San Francisco mayor banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people.
Penguins-Blue Jackets to feature no fans
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ home game against Pittsburgh on Thursday night will be held without fans in the stands.
The decision comes in response to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement that he is issuing an order regarding “mass gatherings,” include a ban on spectators at sports events.
The Blue Jackets said the new restrictions for home games will be in effect for as long as the state of Ohio’s mandate on large gatherings.
Italian soccer player tests positive
Juventus, an Italian soccer club, says one of its players, defender Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rugani, who also plays for the Italian national team, is the first player in the country’s top soccer division to test positive.
The club says Rugani and those known to have had contact with him are being isolated.
Italian soccer, along with all other sports in the country, has been suspended until April 3.
Brignone World Cup champ after cancellation
Skiing officials called off the last races of the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup.
The decision to call off the three-day event in Are, Sweden, hands Federica Brignone the overall title and denies Mikaela Shiffrin a return to racing this season.
Shiffrin, the defending champion, announced earlier Wednesday that she would compete at the event after taking a six-week break from the sport following the death of her father. During her absence, Shiffrin lost her lead in the overall standings to Brignone.
Also
Other events postponed or canceled:
- The Indian Open golf tournament in New Delhi set for next week was postponed. It’s the fourth European Tour event that has been postponed.
- The World Figure Skating Championships set for next week in Montreal were canceled.
- The Fed Cup finals, a 12-team women’s tennis tournament, have been postponed indefinitely. The event was to be played April 14-19 in Budapest, Hungary. The International Tennis Federation said it still hopes to stage the event in 2020 but did not announce a date.
- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, was canceled Wednesday about halfway through its run. The rodeo opened March 3 and was set to run through March 22
.
