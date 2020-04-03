NEW YORK — The WNBA season will not start on time next month because of the coronavirus pandemic, and when it will begin is unclear.
The league announced Friday it will delay the season for an indefinite period. Training camps were to open April 26 and the regular season May 15.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement Friday the league will “use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats.”
“Our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” Engelbert said.
The WNBA, which was set to being its 24th season and is the longest running professional women’s sports league, will still hold a virtual draft April 17. A few college underclassmen, including former Monacan High standout Megan Walker of Connecticut — have said they will enter the draft.
The underclassmen have until Tuesday to withdraw their names from the draft and still keep their college eligibility, assuming they haven’t signed with an agent.
The postponement of the 2020 Olympics gives the WNBA flexibility with its schedule. The league was set to go on a monthlong break in July to allow players to participate in the Tokyo Games, which have been postponed for a season.
Valley League: One of the major summer baseball leagues for college players has canceled its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioner Bruce Alger of the Valley Baseball League, whose teams compete in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia, said the executive committee unanimously agreed the risk to players’ health would be too great.
The 11-team Valley League has been sanctioned by the NCAA since 1961 and began using wooden bats in 1993. It’s among dozens of leagues where college players spend their summers.
The Cape Cod League, generally considered the top summer league, said it had not decided whether to cancel its season. Play is scheduled to begin June 13.
NASCAR: Company-wide layoffs by NASCAR on Friday were part of previously planned restructuring. NASCAR did not reveal the number of employees affected. NASCAR “centralized” Iowa Speedway by dismissing most of its staff to instead use the employees from Kansas Speedway. That track is roughly four hours away from Iowa Speedway. The personnel changes were planned as part of restructuring from last years’ merger of NASCAR and track operator sister company International Speedway Corp.
NASCAR already has issued pay-cuts to its entire organization. Last week, it cut executives’ salary 25% and 20% for other employees as stock car’s sanctioning body adapts to the pandemic.
The next scheduled race is May 9 at Martinsville Speedway, but Virginia is under a state-at-home order into June. NASCAR has privately floated to teams revised 2020 schedules but not announced anything about rescheduling its races.
Soccer: FIFA has extended the age limit for the men’s soccer tournament at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.
FIFA says it also postponed two women’s age-group World Cups due this year, and no international games will be played in the early June dates protected for national team call-ups.
The amended Olympic rule retains the “players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997” standard for the Tokyo Games. It means players eligible for the intended under-23 tournament in 2020 can still play in Japan at age 24 next year.
Two women’s World Cup tournaments — the Under-20s hosted by Panama and Costa Rica in August and September, and the Under-17s in India in November — are postponed.
Donations: Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is donating $500,000 to help coronavirus relief efforts in his hometown of Las Vegas and in Philadelphia. Harper and his wife, Kayla, are giving money to Direct Relief and Three Square in Las Vegas and Philabundance in Philadelphia.
- Philadelphia 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, as well as All-Star center Joel Embiid made a combined contribution of $1.3 million to Penn Medicine. The money established a funding campaign for COVID-19 antibody testing of front line health care workers. The pledge from Embiid, Harris and Blitzer was expected to help boost efforts to quickly identify health care workers who may have immunity to the virus.
Horse racing: The Maryland Jockey Club and Stronach Group announced Friday that whenever the Preakness Stakes is run in 2020, it will go on without infield activities that had been one of the race’s biggest traditions. The Preakness was scheduled for May 16 in Baltimore.
SEC: The Southeastern Conference extended its ban on practices and organized gatherings through the end of May. The ban includes team and individual practices, meetings and other gatherings — whether voluntary or required — as well as camps and coaches clinics.
Boxing: The world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev on June 20 in London has been postponed.
Soccer: The Premier League has pushed back its restart date and says play will not resume at the beginning of May. The league had given a return date of April 30.
Cycling: The Tour de Suisse has been canceled, removing one of the few cycling events left on the calendar before the Tour de France is due to start. The nine-day Swiss race was scheduled to run from June 6-14. The Tour de France is still scheduled to start on June 27.
Lacrosse: Major League Lacrosse has postponed the start of its season, which was to start May 30. MLL has teams in Boston; Denver; Philadelphia; Long Island, N.Y.; Annapolis, Md., and Fairfield, Conn.
