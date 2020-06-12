Formula One races in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan were canceled Friday because of issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic.
The sport’s governing body said it still hopes to deliver up to 18 races in the rearranged 2020 season, with the first eight already confirmed starting with a doubleheader in Austria in early July.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was due to be rescheduled after the postponement of its original race date on June 7, while the Singapore Grand Prix was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Both use street circuits, and the FIA said the long lead times required to construct them “made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible.”
The Japanese Grand Prix, scheduled for Oct. 11, was canceled because of ongoing travel restrictions during the pandemic.
The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg also will host a race on July 12. The next race will be in Hungary on July 19, followed by consecutive races at the British GP in Silverstone on Aug. 2 and 9 after the British government exempted elite sports from its current quarantine on foreign visitors.
Further races are scheduled for Spain on Aug. 16 and Belgium on Aug. 30, with Italy completing the European swing on Sept. 6.
No spectators will be allowed to attend the opening eight races. This may change later in the season if health conditions allow.
Djokovic speaks up for rights of fans
BELGRADE, Serbia — There was no social distancing and few among the thousands of fans wore face masks — and Novak Djokovic approved.
The fans filled the makeshift stands Friday at Djokovic’s Belgrade tennis club for the opening day of his charity tennis tour organized by him and his family. Other top players in attendance included Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov and Jelena Jankovic.
The Serbian government recently lifted lockdown restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic, only recommending people stay 1 meter apart. On Wednesday, there was a 20,000-strong crowd for a soccer cup semifinal in Belgrade.
At the tennis event, Djokovic defended the freedoms of the crowd.
“We have different circumstances and measures so it’s very difficult to think of international standards,” he said before the ceremonial opening of his Adria Tour.
He said Serbia has “better numbers” compared to other countries regarding coronavirus infections.
Serbia has registered more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases and 252 deaths, although the numbers have been rising again since the government lifted most of the lockdowns and restrictions last month.
“You can also criticize us and say this is maybe dangerous but it’s not up to me to make the calls about what is right or wrong for health,” Djokovic said. “We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us and hopefully we soon will get back on tour collectively.
“Of course, lives have been lost and that’s horrible to see, in the region and worldwide. But life goes on, and we as athletes are looking forward to competing.”
But this week, the top-ranked Djokovic said he was thinking of skipping the U.S. Open — if it is played — because he described precautions put on players as “extreme” and not ”sustainable.”
These included a 14-day quarantine for foreign players; a limit of one person per competitor at matches; limited ability to move around New York; and mandatory lodging near the tournament site in Queens.
Colleges: The University of Houston is suspending all voluntary workouts for its athletes after six tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms. There also has been an increase of positive tests in the greater Houston area over the last week.
