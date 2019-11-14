MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Three contenders for the NASCAR championship already have given Kyle Busch a good run for the money three days before the race.
Tuesday, Busch and teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin were stuck in New York City traffic with Kevin Harvick, and the Joe Gibbs Racing trio challenged Busch that he couldn’t run to the hotel faster than they could get there by car. There was $1,000 on the line and a videographer on hand to follow Busch’s jog through Manhattan snow flurries.
Hamlin, the ringleader of the impromptu contest, joked Thursday that sending Busch out for the run was part of a bigger plan.
“Just trying to hamper my competition, get him some shin splits, maybe a sore throat,” said Hamlin, a former Chesterfield County resident.
Busch won the bet, and he is ready to cash in again in the winner—take—all shootout Sunday at Homestead—Miami Speedway.
This is how things are most of the time in today’s NASCAR, where side bets and hijinks and camaraderie are far more common than cutthroat competition. It helps explain why this foursome is so relaxed, Gibbs’ trio of Toyota drivers Busch, Hamlin and Truex as well as Harvick in a Ford from Stewart—Haas Racing.
All but Hamlin are former series champions. He’s the newcomer in a group that otherwise includes drivers racing for the title for a third consecutive season.
Hamlin, who last was among the final four in 2014, won last weekend at Phoenix to save his season and earn a spot in the final — a race that falls one day before his 39th birthday. Hamlin tends to use the two—race stretch of Phoenix and Miami to unwind; last week, despite facing elimination, he rented a house with a pool and tennis court and had a “boys weekend” with fellow title challenger Kyle Larson and others.
It’s a safe bet that before the 1992 finale, which ended in the closest championship finish in NASCAR history, the likes of Bill Elliott, Alan Kulwicki, Dale Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace did not share an Airbnb playing tennis against each other for money into the early—morning hours.
Still, Hamlin showed a tinge of old—school confidence when he corrected questions Thursday that began “if you win the championship” to “when” he wins the championship.
“We’re going to have fun. It’s my birthday weekend. I want to have two reasons to celebrate, not just one,” Hamlin said. “We have a chance to compete. It is goal accomplished. Now we just got to go out there and do it.”
The Gibbs group hasn’t figured out yet how it will attack the weekend with three of its drivers chasing the prize. The organization this year has won 18 of 35 races and has little reason to stray from what has worked. But the busy week of promoting the finale took the Gibbs drivers away from their weekly meeting.
“As far as I know nothing has been discussed, it is business as usual, and we do what got us here,” Truex said. “Sunday morning, we get up and we go race.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.