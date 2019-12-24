I can see the envy in men's eyes when they hear that my husband is a sports writer and covers the Washington Redskins.
I'm a veteran at answering questions about what it's like to cover the Redskins. Strangely enough, these questions always come from men. Men whose longing for such an exotic life is palpable. Men whose eyes take on a faraway cast as they contemplate the awesomeness of attending an NFL game every week
-- and getting paid for it.
I try to let them down gently when I say that, no, Paul doesn't need anyone to carry his computer or keep stats during the game, and no, there are no extra tickets lying around. But my patience wears thin this time of year. You're probably thinking what a mean wife I am to talk that way about my husband's job. It's not his job that makes me cranky. It's football. I have a long history with this silly, noisy, irritating game.
Where I grew up, football ruled. Our house rocked every weekend with the nonstop sound of football on TV. Our schedule revolved around televised football. My mother was adept at timing meals to be ready just as halftime began.
Apparently the excitement of football exhausted my father, because he often viewed the game with his eyes closed while snoring so loudly that the windows rattled. Attempts at channel-switching brought him to life instantly with a mumbled, "What are you changing that for?"
Both of my older brothers played football at J.R. Tucker High School. Even today, the smell of damp grass and Tuffskin, the spray that players get before having their ankles taped, takes me back to the '60s. My dad went to most practices, and until I was old enough to stay home alone, I went, too. I remember the afternoon my brother broke his leg, just days after getting new Riddell cleats. I remember distinctly the sound of the cast being sawed off. I remember jammed and swollen fingers and cleat gashes on shins. But I don't remember any complaining.
Some years later, I met a man with so many good qualities that I couldn't help marrying him. Foremost, he exhibited very little interest in watching football on TV or in person.
The marriage went well for more than four years. In December 1979, two weeks before our first child was born, Paul went to work for The Richmond News Leader. Little did I know that when he took this job, football would again dominate my life.
High school football on Friday nights gave me and our first-born plenty of time to bond. We'd sit in the big chair and read and watch "Dallas" while Paul toiled on the prep beat. I made it a goal to have any subsequent Woody children in the spring.
The second Woody boy was born on a Sunday afternoon in October 1982. So much for goal-setting. The day was saved for us, however, by the NFL strike that year. So dad assisted at the delivery, but I could tell his mind was elsewhere. He took a big stack of newspapers to the hospital. I told him they had towels there; he said he only wanted to catch up on some reading. I fixed him. The second son was born less than two hours after we arrived at the hospital. When you're married to a compulsive newspaper collector, you take pleasure in small victories.
The third Woody boy was born in November 1989. We had learned by then that leaving a child's birthday in nature's hands was pretty risky. So I told the doctor that we wanted to pick the delivery date. This was fine with him, as he had plans for the estimated day of arrival: He would be wearing orange and blue at the Virginia-Virginia Tech game. Ever the thoughtful wife and patient, I selected a day convenient to all.
This time, Paul took his laptop computer to the hospital. He and the doctor talked about the Los Angeles Raiders while we waited. A new human being is about to enter the world, and the men in the room are talking football. I am engaged in the most physically demanding event of my life, and I can't get away from football!
They were able to pause long enough to attend to the business at hand. Woody III was born on Friday and went home on Sunday just in time to kiss his dad goodbye as he left for a Sunday night game at RFK.
Sundays in the fall are lonesome without Paul. We look forward to the sound of the car in the driveway late Sunday night, or sometimes early Monday or Tuesday. The television rarely blasts a football game, and I've never needed to get a meal ready at halftime. We've gotten pretty good at amusing ourselves during these paternal absences. We eat junky food and trash the place while he's gone.
No, that's not right; that's what happens when I travel.
Oddly enough, we actually look forward to the Super Bowl, because it means the end is near. And we've developed some Super Bowl traditions. We play "Where's Dad?" and pretend that we see him in the stands or performing in the halftime show. We revel in the wretched excess of Super Sunday because we know that in a few days, we'll have a full-time dad and husband again.
I know that friends worry about me when they ask where Paul is this weekend, and I turn blankly to the nearest Woody boy and inquire, "Where is Dad this weekend?" If they don't know, we can always turn on the TV to find out! How many kids can say that?
Life with a roving reporter isn't all bad. Paul is quite the accomplished traveler. He knows his way around some great cities and often wants to take me with him. My only stipulation is that he absolutely not get me a ticket for the game.
He knows better than to even ask.
