POSTCARD
FROM DAYTONA
Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier is attending Speedweeks in Daytona Beach, Fla. He is sending a daily postcard to bring readers of the Times-Dispatch behind the scenes.
Friday night, the NextEra Energy 250 Truck Series race showed us that we are in for another action-packed NASCAR season. The Gander Trucks continue to be one of the most competitive series in the sport. For the first time since I became president of Richmond Raceway, I joined the Motor Racing Network’s Trucks broadcast at Daytona International Speedway to chat about the series’ return to Richmond Raceway for the first time since 2005 on April 18.
Friday started with the annual Daytona Partner Brunch at the Rolex 24 lounge at Daytona. This event allows us to visit with our national and local NASCAR partners. We have tremendous partner support across our Richmond Raceway family of brands including the Richmond Raceway Complex, Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, and Richmond Raceway eSports.
As I visited with NASCAR colleagues throughout the day, I was astonished how many of us have worked together since I started in the sport more than 20 years ago. Across the leadership of our new combined company at NASCAR, I still see many familiar faces who have affected my career and Richmond Raceway in a positive way.
The final Friday of Daytona Speedweeks is also the day our team moves from operating at the International Motorsports Center to working from Daytona International Speedway for race weekend. The shift brings about opportunities for members of our team to support the track and NASCAR.
Today, I we will spend some time at the track visiting with race teams, media and fans. There is always so much hope this time of year as drivers have high expectations, media see the promise of storylines and fans are ready for the party to start. As I drive the Richmond Raceway Toyota Camry pace car into the Daytona infield, I am sure I’ll get a chance to visit with some avid Richmond Raceway fans today.
We’re only one day away from the 62nd running of “The Great American Race,” the Daytona 500. We hope you’ll join us at Topgolf Richmond for our watch party for the race. It will be an afternoon of food, trivia, golf, and racing on Sunday beginning at 1:30 p.m. While you’re there, you can get your tickets for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 17-19. NASCAR and IndyCar tickets will be available for purchase at the Topgolf Richmond. You can also get your tickets at 866-455-7223 or richmondraceway.com.
