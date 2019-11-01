Fast starts and quick strikes hardly have been hallmarks of the Douglas Freeman Rebels this football season.
Until Friday night, that is.
Using a no-huddle offense to speed up the tempo, forcing four turnovers, and availing themselves of favorable field position, coach George Bland’s guys accelerated from the gate, never relented and dispatched John Marshall 42-6 at William E. Long Stadium.
“The boys executed tonight,” said Bland, whose squad improved to 7-2. “We answered the bell. We finally finished the drives early on. I think the guys were excited to get every player on our team on the field on homecoming.”
The Rebels amassed 378 yards of offense: 238 rushing and 140 passing. Quarterback Andrew Bland completed 11 of 19 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, carried 19 times for 62 yards, and caught a 5-yard TD pass from Thomas Laughlin.
“We knew their D-line’s really aggressive,” said Bland, a 5-9, 155-pound junior. “They were getting up on us on the rollout passes.
“But I knew as soon as we saw the guys open, just hit them right away. Quick pace. Jump on them from the start.”
The Rebels opened with a six-play, 64-yard series that ended with Jackson Fellows’ 20-yard touchdown run at 9:31 and the first of Laughlin’s 5 points-after.
Fellows scored on a 3-yard run at 2:11 of the first period to end a 4-play, 34-yard drive that began after a staunch defensive stand by the Rebels and a short punt.
Freeman picked up its third TD four plays after Jahrell Horne’s fumble recovery on a 5-yard Laughlin-to-Bland connection on a play dubbed “Thomas Special.”
Laughlin lined up as a slot receiver on the left, moved right on the snap, and took a pitch from Bland.
Once the defense focused on Laughlin, Bland made his way discreetly into the left side of the end zone and found himself wide open.
“We put that in a couple of weeks ago,” Bland said. “Thomas hasn’t played quarterback in about a year, but he can still throw the rock. We just pulled it out of the play book. Luckily it worked.”
Laughlin scored the Rebels’ fourth TD on the first play of the second half when he picked up an errant lateral — an intended swing pass — and sprinted 12 yards to the house.
“It was obvious they were running a quick pass,” Laughlin said. “Coach always says, ‘Watch out if it’s down the line. Pick it up and take it the other way.’ I just saw the ball on the ground.”
The Justices (5-4) collected 235 yards, 47 rushing and 191 passing. In building their first-half lead, the Rebels, using their base 4-3 defense, allowed the visitors only 40 total yards.
“Great week of practice,” defensive end Caleb Jacoby said. “We had our heads on straight, really focused up. We came out ready to ball. We practice 11 hats to the ball. That’s what we did.”
John Marshall 0 0 6 0 — 6
Douglas Freeman 14 7 14 7 — 42
DF—Fellows 20 run (Laughlin kick)
DF—Fellows 6 run (Laughlin kick)
DF—Bland 5 pass from Laughlin (Laughlin kick)
DF—Laughlin 12 fumble return (Laughlin kick)
JM—Scott 80 pass from Thomas (pass failed)
DF—Martin 26 pass from Bland (Laughlin kick)
DF—Kelly 21 run (Ramey kick)
RUSHING
JM: Thomas 3- -11, Harris 5-6, Hill 4-48, Carroll 8-2, Richardson 2-2, Basnight 2-0. DF: Bland 19-62, Fellows 14-64, Shourds 1-8, Martin 9-53, Kelly 7-51, Evans 1-1.
PASSING
JM: Thomas 11-22-0-191. DF: Bland 11-19-0-135, Laughlin 1-1-0-5, Fellows 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING
JM: Harris 1-15, Richardson 1-4, Basnight 2-34, Scott 1-80, Johnson 3-44, Hicks 1-6, Miller 2-8. DF: Bland 1-5, Laughlin 2-47, Shourds 3-42, Martin 3-27, Moore 2-15, Jennette 1-4.
