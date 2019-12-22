Just call it the Pike's Peak of peaking, the Mt. Everest of reaching the top, the Rocky Mountain high of getting high on life . . . and football.
"All season, people have been asking, `What's wrong with the running game? What's wrong with the Redskins?' " said Washington Redskins offensive tackle Joe Jacoby. "I don't think we could have found a better time to find ourselves."
The time was Super Bowl XXII, and the Redskins found themselves making history. They made history with their second quarter; history with their running game; history with their passing game; and history even with their extra-points. They made history with Timmy Smith, a rookie running back who had never started a pro game before yesterday. They made history with a quarterback, Doug Williams, and wide receiver, Ricky Sanders, who were backups when training camp started seven long months ago.
All that history added up to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos, a team that went into the game as a 3 1/2-point favorite.
The Redskins close the season with a 14-4 mark. Denver finished 12-5-1.
"I told Dan (Reeves, Denver's coach) that was the best game we've played, and it just happened to be against him," said Redskin Coach Joe Gibbs.
"That's the only one we've played like that all year."
Ah, but when you do it at the right time, once is enough.
It was hardly the Redskins' game from the beginning. In fact, early on it looked as if the Redskins lacked enough offense and defense to handle Denver. The Broncos scored on their first play, a 56-yard pass from John Elway to wide receiver Rickey Nattiel, who had streaked past Redskin cornerback Barry Wilburn.
Denver continued to move the ball throughout the first quarter and built a 10-0 lead.
Things looked extremely gloomy when Sanders fumbled the kickoff at the Redskins' 16 after the Broncos had gone up by 10. But after all the bodies unpiled, Redskin reserve linebacker Ravin Caldwell had the ball.
"A key play in the game," said Redskin defensive coordinator Richie Petitbon. "At that time we were playing so poorly that if Denver made the score 17-0, it would have been a different story."
But the story turned out to be the Redskins' reaction in the second quarter.
It all started when Sanders fought around the hand-check of Denver defensive back Mark Haynes, caught about a 10-yard pass from Williams and turned it into an 80-yard touchdown play. That made the score 10-7, and the Redskins were alive.
"That was about the biggest play of the game," Williams said.
But there were plenty more big plays to come, in the second quarter alone. Sanders' play provided the spark that set off a Redskins' explosion.
In the second quarter, the Redskins scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions. They took just 5:47 of actual game time and needed just 18 plays to do it. They gained 356 yards in the quarter, 128 rushing and 228 passing. The 35 points were a Super Bowl and postseason record for one period.
"In the second quarter, we were seeing things we saw in the first quarter, it's just that early in the game we were dropping some passes, and they put the blitz on," Williams said. "But our offensive line got together, and things started clicking."
The line gave Williams ample time to pass. He was sacked just once, and that came when he slipped on the less than firm turf of San Diego Jack Murphy Stadium.
He hyperflexed his left knee on that play and left the game for the final two plays of the series.
But he came back at the start of the second quarter and began it with the 80-yard touchdown play to Sanders.
"I think the guys knew I was hurting a little bit, but they also knew that I'm a guy who's been through a lot of adversity, pain, what have you, and that I'll hang in there as long as I can," said Williams.
He hung in there yesterday long enough to complete 18 of 29 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns. The passing yardage surpassed the record of 331 held by Joe Montana of San Francisco, and the touchdown passes tied the record held by Terry Bradshaw of Pittsburgh.
Williams was the first black quarterback to start in a Super Bowl game, and he ended it by being selected as the game's most valuable player.
Sanders set a record for receiving yardage with 193, a total that surpassed Lynn Swanns' mark of 161.
But as amazing as the story of Williams and Sanders was, theirs weren't the only amazing stories of the day.
Don't forget Smith.
Smith was a fifth-round draft choice out of Texas Tech, a suspect as much as a prospect because of knee and ankle injuries in college.
He looked good in the preseason but was relegated to backup duty for most of the year.
But in the 14th game of the season, Gibbs decided to take a long look at Smith. And he liked what he saw. From then on, Smith alternated at running back with veteran George Rogers.
Yesterday, as the teams went out to warmup, Smith was told he would start. "George had been hurt all week, and I wanted to start out with our outside running game," Gibbs said. "So I decided to start with Timmy.
"My thought was they'd really try to stuff our inside game. I thought Timmy would be in there for a while, then George would go in. But Timmy was going so well, I just kept him in."
Smith gained 204 yards on 22 carries to set a Super Bowl record for yardage gained. And this is one the Redskins were only too happy to see erased. The mark of 191 was held by Marcus Allen of the Los Angeles Raiders, and he set it against the Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII.
"I didn't know I was going that good until they told me at halftime I had a chance to get the record," Smith said. "That gave me an extra motive to come out and try to get it."
The play that was getting Smith yardage in battleship size chunks is know as counter-gap. The tackle and guard from one side pull to their opposite side and clear out anyone in the way. Smith scored a 58-yard touchdown on one counter-gap and a counter-gap play fake set up a touchdown pass to Sanders.
"They stunt a lot and the counter-gap is the play that takes advantage of stunts," said Redskin offensive guard R.C. Thielemann. "When you get a light team like that (the Redskin offensive line has just one man who weighs less than 260; Denver had just one man among its front seven defenders who weighed more than 260), you can really pound them."
And that they did.
But the pounding took place on both sides of the ball. The Redskins' defense tightened after the first quarter and shut down the fabled Bronco offense.
By Bronco offense, read Elway. He completed three of his first four passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. After that, he was 11 of 34 for 163 yards and no touchdowns. And three of those passes were intercepted. He also was sacked five times for 50 yards in losses.
"They didn't do anything as far as mixing things up," Elway said. "They started making some big plays in the second quarter, and we never answered the bell to take the momentum away from them.
"Once we were down at halftime by 25 points, they're tying those ears back and rushing. You let those guys loose on pass rushes only, it's tough to block them."
After that first quarter, nothing was too tough for the Redskins. And it made a tough season seem all worth while.
"It was like a dream land," Thielemann said. "It's euphoric. It's hard to explain."
Just call it peaking at the right moment in history.
