CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In his den overlooking the 14th hole at Quail Hollow, there are a handful of reminders of Felix Sabates’ 30 years in NASCAR — a photo of the team owner at one of his first races; a bobblehead of close friend and rival Rick Hendrick; in the corner, a replica of the Monster Trophy won by Kyle Larson in October at Dover.
It’s the final trophy Sabates will earn in racing.
Sabates on Thursday was honored at Chip Ganassi Racing, where he has cashed out as a partner. One of NASCAR’s biggest personalities, a Cuban refugee who came to the United States at 15 and made good on the American dream, is calling it a career.
“Champagne and tears. Remember the years,” Sabates said during an interview at his home in the golf community that hosted the 2017 PGA Championship.
Sabates means that very literally. He launched SABCO Racing in 1989 with Kyle Petty as his driver and in the next 12 years the small team won seven races — six with Petty, one with Joe Nemechek — before he sold controlling interest in the team to Ganassi before the 2001 season.
The organization was re-branded as Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates and now has 50 wins in NASCAR, including victories at the crown jewels Daytona 500 and the Brickyard 400. He also coaxed Ganassi into sports car racing with backing from Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and the IMSA teams won 64 races — eight in the Rolex 24 at Daytona — seven series championships and wins at the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
There was plenty of heartache along the way: Sabates was still reeling from the death of 19-year-old Adam Petty in May 2000 when Kenny Irwin was killed driving Sabates’ car two months later. Among those who flew with Sabates to Irwin’s funeral was young driver Blaise Alexander, who drove Sabates’ Busch Series car.
Sabates recalled Alexander sobbing alone, leaning against a tree, and a sadness in Alexander’s eyes on the flight home that Sabates to this day can’t shake. Less than a year later, Alexander was killed in a crash at Charlotte Motor Speedway at age 25.
He sat in silence with Hendrick and Hendrick’s wife that night in 2004 after a Hendrick plane crashed on its way to a race in Virginia, killing 12 — including Hendrick’s son, brother, twin nieces, friends and top executives.
“I say champagne and tears because you wonder sometimes if you contributed to this, if racing, if giving these kids a chance to race, killed them,” Sabates said. “There’s been a lot of a pain in this journey.”
Now 75, Sabates has battled declining health issues the last several years. He spent weeks in a coma three years ago, is suffering from congestive heart failure and is limping these days from a broken ankle suffered last week when he jumped off one of his boats in Florida.
“I’ve really abused my body, physically, mentally, having too much fun,” Sabates said.
