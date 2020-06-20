First the pandemic, then the precipitation.
The Piedmont Collegiate Baseball League, one of the first team-sports organizations to try to get underway in the Richmond area during the national health crisis, couldn’t open as scheduled Saturday afternoon because of rain that caused unplayable conditions at Douglas Freeman High School.
The wood-bat league, for college players who for the most part reside in central Virginia, had typically started its season during the first week of June. This year, the league’s fifth, the Piedmont League did not launch until later because of field availability.
“People just weren’t ready to commit to us letting us use their fields, and until we could get that, we couldn’t start,” Jeff Roberts, the league president, said Saturday.
Following Saturday’s postponement of the scheduled double-header because of wet grounds, the league aims to open Monday at Legacy Park (formerly Virginia Sports Complex, in Caroline County). The league, which includes four teams, is scheduled to play three times a week through early August at various fields.
At this time, no fans are allowed, though Roberts said that may change as the season unfolds.
While other college summer leagues around the country canceled their seasons in response to the pandemic, the Piedmont League carries on because it is a pay-to-play organization that does not rely on ticket sales, plays exclusively in the Richmond area so health risks associated with lengthy bus rides don’t exist, and players reside in the region so they don’t need to stay with host families who may be concerned about coronavirus infection.
The season will last up to 24 games for each team. Each player pays $650, which covers costs of administration, umpires, uniforms, facility fees, insurance, coaches’ salaries, and other needs. The coaches are college assistants and high school coaches. About 40 colleges are represented in the player pool.
The Piedmont League needed to turn away about 25 players because team rosters were filled, according to Roberts. The teams are named for local communities: Church Hill Patriots, Bon Air Barnstormers, Lakeside Sluggers and Tuckahoe Tigers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.