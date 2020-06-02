Coach Kyle Hitzelberg’s wheelchair rugby team, the Possums, was formed with the intent to prove that anything is possible, for both male and female athletes.
Formerly known as murderball, wheelchair rugby was created for individuals who are quadriplegic (those who have an impairment to all four limbs). Because they can’t take part in wheelchair basketball, the intent was to create a sport they could participate in.
The “murderball” name was given because the sport is not for the faint of heart. It is full contact with the chairs and uses a hybrid of handball and basketball rules. The game is played on a basketball court between two co-ed teams, with four individuals on each side.
The aim is to score by carrying a ball across the opponent’s goal line. Most often, the ball is carried on the player’s lap.
“Both male and female players are on the field at the same time, and they flip each other. It’s really, really intense,” said Hitzelberg, program manager at Sportable, an adaptive sports club in Richmond.
Players are given a classification based on their functional abilities, with a maximum of eight “points” per side.
“They made the sport in such a way that you can be competitive no matter what your point level is,” Hitzelberg said.
He created the Possums in February of last year because there was a push and interest for it from the community.
“There’s a lot of interest in the guys that wanted to play that could actually play this sport and they were asking for it,” Hitzelberg said. “And then there were athletes that knew of the sport, wouldn’t classify to play the sport, but acknowledged the need to have it for the individuals that could.”
With the help from a grant from the VA and Nielsen Foundation, Hitzelberg was able to offer the sport and eventually make the wheelchairs for the players.
Each wheelchair is made for a specific player and cannot be changed once they are put together. There are two types of chairs, a defensive chair and a high point chair.
The Possums were new to the sport when they started, with six players practicing in a little back room of an office area.
Some teams go years without winning, but the Possums had athletes take away trophies at each of their five tournaments.
“We have been practicing consistently for the entire year,” Hitzelberg said. “Just to see their development from this little squad that started in the back room not knowing how to push a chair to winning their first game in their first season.”
Since Hitzelberg’s team is fairly new and young, he is open to having new players on his team. He gets patients from Sheltering Arms and VCU to come to one of the practices so they can watch the sport in action.
In the offseason, he also has recreational practices where if someone has never played and wants to get hands-on experience they can try it out before being thrown in playing full contact.
“One thing we’ll do is for our new players is to have them get in a chair and push around, but we won’t get them into the contact drills that we will do that night,” he said. “If they haven’t played a contact sport beforehand, it’s a lot to be like, ‘Oh wow, I can flip in this chair.’”
Hitzelberg said he has never seen a community that is so supportive and tight-knit.
He recalled a time when he went to a couple of tournaments where his team didn’t have enough players, and guys from other squads would hop up on their team to make sure they could play.
In addition to the abundance of support from the other teams, the Possums have gotten extremely close to one another and consider themselves as a family, hanging out together and often taking care of one another.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the team consistently had practice every week. Hitzelberg says it has been difficult since, but he is glad to see that his players are motivated to keep practicing without being able to be together.
“They’re still getting in their chairs, being safe pushing in areas where there is zero contact with others, keeping distance,” he said.
“I’m excited to see some of our younger players that have never gotten a team sport opportunity to really come in next year knowing what this is, versus from last year where everything was new.
“I think what’s going to be cool is that there was such a learning curve, and now that curve is smaller so we should come back at a higher capacity. I don’t imagine we’ll win more games than we did this past year, but I think we’ll have a better level of play than we did.”
