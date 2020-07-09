CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake mid-day water temperatures were in the high 80s to low 90s in the central lower lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about an inch above the top of the dam and the water was light to medium brown and slightly cloudy in the central lake with murky water near windy shorelines.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats near creek mouths or on channel edge brush piles, but a few were on deeper shorelines with wood cover. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits. White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and drop-offs in the main lake and creeks and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Moderate numbers of bluegill, fliers and shellcracker were along main lake shorelines and in the lower areas of major creeks, in loose schools holding around wood cover or vegetation, with some schools of larger bluegills still in spawning areas after spawning on the full moon on the fourth. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on flats, along shorelines, and on channel edges, especially near the mouths of creeks. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Jaclyn Casey and Jake McCloskey had 42 bluegill, four shellcracker, four white perch, three crappie and a yellow perch. Conner Parrish and Dave Ellis had 25 bluegill, five white perch, four crappie and a yellow perch. Jerry Davis had 30 bluegill, five shellcracker and three bass.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir water level dropped significantly this week and was in the range of 301 feet earlier this week. As such, it is approaching the guide curve level, although incoming rain events in the latter parts of the week could drive it right back up. Anglers should check the latest level before heading to the lake. Lake Gaston was in the range of 200 feet. Water temperatures have been in the lower 80s.
Summer patterns are on strong for the largemouth bass and anglers are reporting good success on deep diving cranks as well as big Texas-rigged worms and heavier jigs. The Nutbush Creek area has been giving up the larger bags this week. Still, if the water is up, anglers will have good success dropping shaky heads, jigs and Texas-rigged plastics in front of bushes. A good pattern right now on Kerr is looking for windblown points with spinnerbaits. The bass fishing on Lake Gaston improved this week and nice fish were being caught on deeper docks. These docks provide not only access to deeper water but also shade. This time of year, bass on docks typically relate to the bottom and using heavier lures such as shaky heads or jigs is effective. The upper end of Gaston is an excellent summer option as this part of the lake is more like river fishing, and the moving water will provide lower temperatures and position fish shallower. In addition to docks and upriver location, Gaston bass anglers can also work mainlake points, and mainlake rocky bluff walls, fishing them out deeper in 8 to 20 feet.
Bridge piling and brushpiles continued to produce for the crappie fishermen. Anglers report catching up to 70 crappie a day and the best depth right now appear to be around 18 feet and crappie up to 15 inches are common. With the boat traffic during the heat of the day, many anglers prefer to fish either early or late right now.
For those looking for catfish on Gaston, the best place to start has still been near the backs of some creeks such as Holly Grove and Poplar Creek using a Santee rig and drifting. Other possibilities are in the uplake region of Kerr as well as the mouths of major creeks downlake. Cutbait continues to be the bait of choice and most are finding the mainlake cats in about thirty feet of water.
Some stripers are being caught, although it has been slow. Many are coming from the major creeks in about 30 to 40 feet of water at 2 to 3 mph on bucktail jigs, umbrella rigs and swimbaits.
