CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service (804-514-1486) out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake mid-day water temperatures were in the low to mid 80s, two feet below the surface and the low 90s at the surface in the central lower lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about 3 inches above the top of the dam and the water was light to medium brown and very slightly cloudy in the central lake.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats near creek mouths or on channel edge brush piles, but a few were on deeper shorelines with wood cover. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits. White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and drop-offs in the main lake and creeks and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Moderate numbers of bluegill, fliers and shellcracker were along main lake shorelines and in the lower areas of major creeks, in loose schools holding around wood cover or vegetation. Schools of larger bluegills may spawn again on the full moon this weekend. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on flats, along shorelines and on channel edges, especially near the mouths of creeks. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Hugh Kent had 38 bluegill, three shellcracker and a bass. Carolyn Conway had 31 bluegill, two yellow perch, a shellcracker and a bass.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow (rtdoutdoors@gmail.com) reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir is still very high but has been on a slow fall for days. Earlier this week it was in the range of 307 feet. The guide curve begins heading to the summer draw down level of just under 300 feet later this month, but with all the rain, we are well above this level. Anglers should check the latest level before heading to the lake. Lake Gaston was above normal elevation for most of the week and was in the range of just over 200 feet. Water temperatures have been in the lower 80s. Both lakes continued to be relatively stained in many areas, particularly main lake and uplake areas.
Even though we are in summer patterns, the high water has kept many largemouth shallow this week on Kerr Reservoir. Anglers are reporting good success dropping shaky heads, jigs and Texas rigged plastics in front of bushes. Spinnerbaits can also used, although it is a unusual presentation, by letting it flutter down in front of cover. As the water continues to drop, the shallow brush pattern will improve as many will be in more fishable depths of three to five feet. A key pattern right now on either lake is looking for windblown points with spinnerbaits. The bass fishing on Lake Gaston has not been all that great, although larger fish can be caught. A good pattern right now is to focus on deeper docks. These docks provide not only access to deeper water but also shade. This time of year, bass on docks typically relate to the bottom rather than suspending as they do in the spring. So whereas casting slow falling lures like plastic stickbaits works well in the spring, use something heavier that will get to the bottom quicker. Texas rigged plastics with a heavier bullet weight or ½- to 3/4-ounce jigs are good choices. Good colors right now include green pumpkin or watermelon. If the water has a bit of a stain to it, anglers often dye the tail chartreuse. Another option for Gaston is to focus on the upper end as this part of the lake is more like river fishing, and the moving water will provide lower temperatures and position fish shallower.
The crappie fishing on Kerr Reservoir was excellent this week and fishermen are doing well on bridge piling and brushpiles. Anglers report catching up to 75 crappie a day on a range of colors. The best depth right now appear to be around fifteen feet and crappie up to fifteen inches are common. It is a good time to catch your biggest crappie of the year. With the boat traffic during the heat of the day, many anglers prefer to fish either early or late right now.
The striper reports have been slow this week, but those that have been caught were in major creeks in about 35 feet of water on bucktail jigs, umbrella rigs and swimbaits. Anglers are typically using either leadcore or downriggers at speeds of 2 to 3 mph.
The catfish bite on Gaston has been decent this week, particularly near the backs of some creeks such as Holly Grove. Most anglers prefer drifting this time of year using a Santee rig. Although often up for a lively debate, planar boards can also be used while catfishing to get a better spread between rigs. Two other good locations and patterns to check for cats right now is either up the river in Kerr, or at the mouths of major creeks down near the dam using cutbait in 25-35 feet of water.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: Encountering schools of red drum is a possibility at any time during the day, inside the Chesapeake Bay. Approaching these schools calls for respect for the fish, and other boaters as well. Approach them slowly, with stealth. There’s enough fish in these schools for all to enjoy, so treat others with respect. That said, most will toss jigs at the fish close enough, but topwater baits are an exciting presentation, that works well also. Swapping out treble hooks with single hooks is a good idea. A jig is typically better for the cobia, along with a live eel. Live croaker, or menhaden, are also good choices for live bait presentations for the cobia. Most anglers or charter captains, are cruising, looking for fish at or near the surface. However, those that are chumming, are doing quite well also. Live eels, or fish work well anchored on the bottom, not far from the chum supply, anchored on the bottom. Catches of flounder are increasing now, as the weather is getting warmer. Many catches are coming from the bridge tunnel now, which is common for late June, early July. Some notable catches are still coming from the Chincoteague channel also. Many of the lower bay reefs are holding flounder now, as well as ocean wrecks. Catches of spadefish are getting better, but they haven’t thickened up at the pilings of the CBBT yet. Most are targeting the islands right now. There are plenty of Spanish mackerel to be had throughout the bay, and along the oceanfront. Drone, and clark spoons are tops for choices targeting the mackerel. Surface birds, diving planers, and in line sinkers, attached in front of the spoons, are all working. These presentations also attract bluefish. The offshore action for yellowfin tuna has been outstanding the last few weeks. Along with the tuna, catches of mahi, blue marlin and white marlin, are being made. Some of the boats that are out searching for tuna, are stopping to bottom fish for grouper and tilefish, with good results. Seabass are being caught in good numbers by those seeking them. The inshore boats in the Nags Head and Hatteras areas, are finding Spanish mackerel, speckled trout, puppy drum and bluefish. Surf and pier anglers are bringing up spot, sea mullet, bluefish and speckled trout. The water temps on Tuesday this week were 80 degrees.
Freshwater: Bass fishing has been good this week, and over the weekend. 24.26-pound won a Lake Anna tournament this past weekend. That’s quite a weight for a five-fish limit. Deep crankbaits and Texas-rigged worms are fooling many of the bass. Structures at the mouths of creeks are holding good fish. Good numbers of keeper stripers continue to be caught by the guides, and their parties. Live bait, presented at the proper depths, is key. Kerr Reservoir gave up some good limits of bass over the weekend as well. 17 pounds was the winning weight for an open tournament out of Nutbush Creek. Crankbaits and Texas rigs are working well here also. The lake elevation is currently at 306 feet. Another 17-pound weight was the top weight on the Potomac River, over the weekend. Good bags like this have been hard to come by on the Potomac lately. Most are averaging 10- to 13-pound weights. The James is known for solid weights through the summer months, along with the Chickahominy. 22 pounds was the top winning weight on the Chickahominy River. Topwater lures were among the best producers on the Chickahominy. The James hasn’t produced this kind of weight lately but is surely capable of doing so. The upper James is at 5.1-feet, which is a normal level for late June/early July. The better fishing usually takes place early and late, but overcast days can be outstanding all day. Topwater baits should always be tied on, regardless of the conditions. Light, 1/8-ounce jigs are a staple for the smallmouth. 4-inch lizards, grubs, and finesse worms all work well. Of course, live bait should never be overlooked.
