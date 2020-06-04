LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir remained high this week, in the range of 312 feet. Anglers should check the latest level and boat ramp closures before heading to the lake. Lake Gaston was at normal elevation earlier in the week and was in the range of 200 feet. Water temperatures have been in the upper 70s as we head toward summer. The pleasure boaters have been out on both lakes so many anglers opt to fish early or late and also avoid many of the heavily trafficked main lake stretches.
This week, Lake Gaston remained a preferred destination over Kerr for largemouth bass given the influx of new water into Kerr, but the post-spawn largemouth bass fishing is still strong, although many have already moved deeper, particularly deeper docks. Main lake patterns are getting stronger, but many bass can still be caught shallow on crankbaits, topwater, spinnerbaits and soft plastics. Even though many tournaments have been canceled, there are many fishermen on the lakes, so anglers have to be patient in finding good places to fish.
Despite the high water, areas of Kerr Reservoir are still fishing well, particularly mid-lake creeks such as Butchers, Panhandle and Eastland. Texas-rigged plastics are working well right now on Lake Gaston, particularly big 10-inch worms.
With wind and stain, a spinnerbait will catch nice fish on both lakes right now. Fishing wind blown banks and points is a key pattern to work right now as it often activates the fish into feeding.
Crappie fishermen are reporting nice results, particularly on deeper brush, and many are shooting docks. Anglers report catching up to 75 a day, and fish are being caught casting or vertically jigging lures on the brush piles.
The catfish bite was steady this week either by drifting or anchoring. Many anglers prefer drifting right now as the cats are on the move, and this approach helps locate them. Once located, anglers can set up on anchor and follow the pattern in similar spots. Some can still be caught shallow and on flats in the backs of creeks. Good reports are still coming in from the mid-lake area of Kerr as well as below the power lines and all the way to the dam. Ledges and points have been productive structures down lake, as well as flats with mussels. Some are looking for big flatheads up in the river fishing log jams and rock.
CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake’s midday water temperatures were in the middle to upper 70s in the central lower lake and major creeks Wednesday. The lake level was one to two inches over the top of the dam, and the water was light brown and very slightly cloudy in the central lake.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait.
Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats near creek mouths or on channel edge brush piles, but a few were on deeper shorelines with wood cover. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and drop-offs in the main lake and creeks. When active, perch were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Moderate numbers of bluegill, fliers and shellcracker were along main lake shorelines and in the lower areas of major creeks, in loose schools holding around wood cover or vegetation. Look for spawning groups with the full moon late this week.
When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on flats, along shorelines and on channel edges, especially near the mouths of creeks. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tom Porter had 16 bluegill, six shellcracker, three crappie and one yellow perch.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: Cobia, cobia, cobia! The season has opened, and impressive catches are occurring already. Fish up to 79 pounds have been weighed in. There have been many that are reporting having their limit in just a few hours. Many are sight casting, but early in the season, chumming is very productive for big fish. Chumming is especially good when rough conditions are present, and for boats without the advantage of towers.
Elevated towers are a huge advantage for sighting fish. This is also true for spotting large schools of red drum from farther away. Drum will often sound when approached too closely by boats. 2.5-ounce bucktails may be the most popular size for the reds and cobia. Live eels are often no-fails when casting towards the cobia.
The past week has been great for big speckled trout. Specks up to 8 pounds have been brought to scales in the Poquoson and Deltaville areas. Four-inch sea shads have been the go-to these days. Topwater baits have also been good. Of course, Berkley Gulp! baits are hard to beat for the specks. Areas both north and south of the Rapp have been good for the specks.
The mouth of the Rapp has produced some Spanish mackerel already. We don’t typically hear of macs being caught this early. This is also true for the spots, which have been caught in good numbers. Limits of flounder are on the rise in the Chincoteague and Wachapreague areas. Minnow and squid combos behind flounder rigs are quite popular.
There have also been some early bites for spadefish reported. The first big spades typically come from the Ches. Light Tower area.
Offshore boats out of Nags Head and Hatteras are finding good numbers of yellowfin tuna, big eye tuna, mahi mahi, blackfin tuna and a few white and blue marlin. Inshore boats are scoring cobia, speckled trout and puppy drum.
Speckled trout are biting well at the little bridge still. Surf anglers are pulling in sea mullet, pompano, puppy drum and bluefish.
Freshwater: The tidal Rappahannock has been producing good catches of largemouth, yellow perch, white perch and sizable snakeheads. The snakeheads have become quite popular on both the Potomac and Rapphannock rivers.The James and Chickahominy rivers have been outstanding for the largemouth, particularly during the month of May. The bite is behind a little it seems, so June may be better than in years past.
Topwater baits, senkos, and Texas rigged creature baits have been best. The upper James is returning to normal, and early June is when we see a rise in big fish after the rigors of the spawn. This can be a fantastic time for topwater action. When the level at the Westham gauge drops below 6 feet, the water color becomes more desirable for many anglers.
The stripers continue to bite well, particularly for those using live bait. The midlake area seems to be the most productive. The bass are bouncing back after the spawn. Eighteen pounds won a tournament over the weekend. Kerr Lake is at 313 feet currently. There hasn’t been many reports due to the closing of most ramps, as to high water. Checking water levels and accessible ramps before heading to Kerr is advised. Gaston is a good alternative, as good sized spotted bass are being caught throughout the lake.
Smith Mountain Lake is producing good-sized stripers from the dam area. Live bait is tops here also. The striper guys are reporting nice catches of smallmouth and largemouth in the same depths and areas as the stripers. Topwater action is good on local ponds for bass.
The bluegills can still be found in the shallows spawning, and the crappie can be caught roaming throughout the open water areas. Two-inch Berkley power grubs are a favorite for both the crappie and sunfish. 1/32- and 1/16-ounce jigs are usually best.
