CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
The lake level is normal and clear. The water temperature is in the low- to mid-80s, and fishing pressure is average. The northeast winds are in full moon, which results in the water coming over the dam into the lake from the river and seems to stir up the bass action. Three bass over 7 pounds and five bass over 6 were the results of the feeding frenzy. The year’s best bag, 27.5 pounds, was caught by Jason van Der Woodson, and Patrick Jarrett turned in a 21-pound bag. Big fish of the week was a 7.4-pounder caught by Joey Cooke. Best beats continue to be swim baits, Sinco‘s, chatter baits and France. Pickle, very fan and catfish continue to be caught on minnows while show crackers are still hitting on red ones. Crappie action should pick up as soon as the water temperature gets in the 60s.
Notable catches: Dan Jones 5-pounder, Kevin Hutchinson 7-pounder in a rental boat; Eric Moling and Ben York 12.10-pound bag; Jason Van Der Woodson 17.1-pound bag; William Allen 7-pounder; Patrick Jarrell 20.5-pound bag, 6.6-pound big fish; Joey Cooke 7.4-pounder; Dan Jones 6.2-pounder, 14-pound bag; Vic Riveras 13-pound bag; Ryan Grattan 12-pound bag; Dan Jones 17-pound bag; Garrett Gouge 17-pound bag; John Ellis 5.8-pounder; Matt Strykol 6.5-pounder, 14.5-pound bag; Jed Dickerson 5.1-pounder; Dan Jones 7.2-pounder.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: with the lack of rainfall the past few weeks, Kerr Reservoir has been on a slow fall and was in the range of mid-298 feet earlier in the week. The usually steady Lake Gaston was also low and inching down towards 199 feet, give or take a few inches. Water temperatures have been trending down as the days are getting shorter and have been in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Fall patterns have not yet fully arrived, and the pleasure boaters are holding on to the last vestiges of summer, so even though school is back in session, the weekends remain crowded as we head into October.
October is still expected to transition fish from the depths to the shallows as they follow the baitfish. September is a tough time to find fish for this very reason — some fish are remaining in the main lakes and in deeper water, while others are transitioning towards the backs of creeks, following baitfish. In other words, scattered fish is what we have right now.
As a case in point as it relates to fish remaining in summer patterns, Chris Bullock of Kerr Crappie and Cats Guide Service recently caught an 11-pound bass on Lake Jordan in North Carolina fishing the end of a roadbed.
Chris was fishing the section of the roadbed where it dropped off into the creek when he hooked the lunker fish. Chris had marked a big school of fish off the end of the roadbed where the bridge had been and proceeded to get the proper lineup for a crankbait. He used a Strike King 5XD to coax the big bass to bite.
The roadbed pattern was reported here throughout the late summer as these are outstanding structural features for this time of year, and that continues to be the case here in late September. Anglers should check numerous key structure spots on either Gaston or Kerr in the coming weeks; whether those are points, humps or creek bends roadbeds.
Searching these areas with electronics reveal whether fish are present. The best spots will also typically have cover in the form of rocks or stumps. That being said, and as previously mentioned, the fish are scattered. This means shallow water fall patterns will also be in play. An excellent lure to use right now for shallow fish is a black buzzbait, which is particularly effective on Lake Gaston in creeks such as Poplar Creek and Holly Grove, as well as the others, and particularly on overcast or rainy days. It is a pattern that is also effective on the main lake.
