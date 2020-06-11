LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir has dropped sharply after being in the range of 306 feet earlier this week. Anglers should check the latest level before heading to the lake. Lake Gaston was at normal elevation earlier in the week, in the range of 200 feet. Water temperatures have been in the upper 70s and lower 80s as we head toward summer.
It is still a good time to go fishing for bream and shellcrackers, although we are reaching the end of their spawning time. Lake Gaston is an outstanding destination for these fish. Anglers with side imaging are locating beds in the backs of creeks and pockets, and are casting crickets to them.
An ideal rig for this utilizes a very small cork with about 18 inches of line below it and can be cast into beds. The beds appear as distinct circles on the graph, and if a good size fish is present, it can also be seen. Fishermen have reported a limit by noon with fish up to a pound and a quarter in size. An occasional fish over two pounds is not uncommon. The best time period for these fish is between the last full moon in May and the first full moon in June, so mark your calendars accordingly.
The crappie fishing on Kerr Reservoir is picking back up and will continue to improve as the water level comes down. Fish are being caught on the majority of bridge piling, but since this is common knowledge, anglers have to get to their spots early. Smaller crappie in large numbers can be caught under docks. Larger crappie can be caught trolling crankbaits in 12-15 feet out over creek channels in 30-40 feet of water. These fish often range from 12-15 inches in length. The brushpile bite will get better once the water level stabilizes.
Lake Gaston bass fishing has been good, particularly early and late. Topwater lures around rocks and bridges are producing in the morning before the sun gets too high. Many fish have moved deeper, and good catches are reported on deeper docks. Main lake patterns are getting stronger, and Carolina rigs and deep diving crankbaits are coming into play. Despite the changing water level, areas of Kerr Reservoir are still fishing well, and the Nutbush Creek arm of the lake has been giving up the larger fish this week.
CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the middle 80s in the central lower lake and major creeks Wednesday. The lake level was about even with the top of the dam, and the water was light brown and slightly cloudy in the central lake.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats near creek mouths or on channel edge brush piles, but a few were on deeper shorelines with wood cover. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and drop-offs in the main lake and creeks. When active, perch were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Moderate numbers of bluegill, fliers and shellcracker were along main lake shorelines and in the lower areas of major creeks, in loose schools holding around wood cover or vegetation. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits.
Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on flats, along shorelines and on channel edges, especially near the mouths of creeks. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway: Jerry Davis had 43 bluegill, three shellcracker and two bass; Tom Porter had 41 bluegill, eight crappie, two shellcracker, two bass and a white perch.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: Big numbers of cobia are being caught almost daily, drawing many anglers targeting them. They are entering the bay to spawn, so selective harvesting is important. Loads of fish are being caught by both chummers and sight casters. Live eels work for both presentations. A 2 1/2-ounce bucktail is also a good choice. Many times, bright pink, or orange bucktails will out-fish other colors. The cobia are being caught from the mouth of the bay to the Potomac River.
The lower bay however, seems to be the hot area for the large schools of drum. These are extremely exciting fish to catch but must be released when measuring over 26 inches, which most are when encountering these large schools. Casting the same bucktails that are used for cobia work well. Some anglers will even throw topwater baits for these aggressive fish.
Flounder catches are on the increase, especially in the CBBT area. The shallower areas of the Eastern Shore are still yielding plenty of keeper flatties in the Chincoteague and Wachapreague vicinities. As far as shallow water goes, some giant specks have been coming to the scales. Catches are spread from the Hampton area to just south of the Potomac River. Good choices for lures include 4-inch grubs and paddle tail swim baits on light jigs.
Topwater baits are taking fish, especially on cloudy days. Popping rigs with artificial shrimp are also working well. Another species being caught with more frequency is the Spanish mackerel. York Spit and Windmill Bar are popular places for the mackerel, but these areas get crowded with anchored boats chumming for cobia. Be courteous, and give each other plenty of room. The croaker action is still hit or miss, but it seems to have slowed a bit.
Ocean anglers are having a blast with the spadefish at the Chesapeake Light Tower. Look for catches to materialize inside the bay very soon. Ocean angler are also enjoying a great bite for yellowfin tuna, big eye tuna and mahi-mahi. There’s been a few catches of blue marlin made as well. The deep drop bite for tilefish and seabass has been outstanding. Both these species are excellent table fare.
Surf anglers along the Outer Banks are finding plenty of sea mullet, pompano, bluefish, puppy drum and even some Spanish mackerel. The inshore boats are catching loads of the mackerel, and still some cobia. Anglers fishing the sounds are finding speckled trout and bluefish. The Outer Banks Pier is reporting bluefish, flounder, puppy drum and sea mullet. They have also seen some Spanish caught from the pier this week.
Freshwater: Excellent catches of largemouth are coming from the tidal Rappahannock. Nineteen-pound bags of five-fish limits are not uncommon. There’s also plenty of snakeheads being caught by both the bass anglers and those targeting the snakeheads. Topwater frogs are often best for the snakeheads.
Topwater frogs are also taking good fish on the Chickahominy River and Lake. The lake is getting more known for producing giant bass to those targeting them with large swimbaits. Twelve to 13-pound fish have been caught from here in recent years. As warm weather increases, so does the metabolism of fish, forcing them to feed more frequently. Many lures come into play, but topwater baits are often preferred by many as it is very exciting, and will often produce the larger fish. Because of the vast vegetation, the Chickahominy is where many go to tangle with trophy-sized fish.
The James, however, should not be overlooked for trophy bass. Arrowhead pads, submerged grass and plenty of wood cover are abundant on the James. The upper tidal sections of the James have many jettys that hold quality fish, and June is a great time to target them. Crankbaits can be deadly on these structures at any time, but post-spawn bass seem to respond well to these baits.
The non-tidal upper James should never be overlooked as it can be an outstanding fishery. It is mostly known for the smallmouth and flathead action. From the city limits to the headwaters at Irongate, the James can produce trophy smallmouth bass. Simple, 4-5 inch grubs can often be the only bait needed to catch fish consistently. Of course, topwater lures can be fantastic both early and late in the day.
Kerr Lake has dropped to 306.88 inches. This is still 6 feet higher than normal, but many are having great success flipping and pitching soft plastics into the flooded cover. Creature baits seem to work very well. With such an abundance of cover to cast to, patterning certain types of cover can become the key to the bigger fish.
Lake Anna, as well as other public lakes, have become extremely crowded with pleasure boaters, making fishing difficult after 11 a.m. With this in mind, the smaller lakes with horsepower restrictions can be much more relaxing and productive. Electric motor only lakes are numerous in our area and many hold quality fish. Bass, crappie and sunfish varieties are all available in these bodies of water, and many offer strong opportunities for trophy fish. For instance, the lakes in the Suffolk area are known for world-class bluegill and shellcracker fishing. Just ask Green Top pro Billy Nicar, holder of many world records.
