Weather Alert

...A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT KING AND QUEEN...NORTHWESTERN MIDDLESEX...NORTHWESTERN CHARLES CITY... SOUTHEASTERN RICHMOND...NEW KENT...SOUTHEASTERN HENRICO... SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER...SOUTHEASTERN KING WILLIAM AND SOUTHEASTERN ESSEX COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 843 PM EDT, THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR DUNNSVILLE TO NEAR TUNSTALL TO NEAR BENSLEY. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES AND WIND GUSTS AROUND 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, NEW KENT, KING WILLIAM, WEST POINT, TALLEYSVILLE, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, ROXBURY, KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, MECHANICSVILLE, TUNSTALL, CENTER CROSS, PROVIDENCE FORGE, JAMAICA, ADKINS STORE, CHURCH VIEW, BOTTOMS BRIDGE, STEVENSVILLE, LITTLE PLYMOUTH, SHACKLEFORDS AND SALUDA. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.