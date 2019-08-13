BOWIE, Md. — Joey Bart homered as the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Bowie Baysox 4-2 in the first game of an Eastern League doubleheader on Tuesday.
Bowie responded with a 2-0 win in the nightcap.
Bart, the top-ranked prospect in the San Francisco Giants’ organization who was promoted from Class A San Jose over the weekend, collected two hits in opening victory.
Richmond started the scoring in the first inning when Zach Houchins hit an RBI double and Jacob Heyward hit a sacrifice fly.
After Richmond added two runs, the Baysox cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Anderson Feliz hit an RBI double, scoring Mason McCoy.
The Baysox saw their comeback attempt come up short after Carlos Perez hit an RBI double in the seventh inning to cut the Richmond lead to 4-2.
In the second game, four Bowie pitchers limited Richmond to five hits.
Cedric Mullins broke a scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Jesmuel Valentin added an RBI single in the sixth.
Ryan Halstead took the loss for the Squirrels despite allowing one run over four innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.