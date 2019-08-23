AKRON, Ohio — Trenton Brooks had a walk-off double in the 10th inning, as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-3 on Friday.

It was the Flying Squirrels’ fifth consecutive game to go into extra innings.

Nolan Jones scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Brooks.

The Flying Squirrels tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Jin-De Jhang hit an RBI single, scoring Jacob Heyward.

Brooks doubled twice and singled in the win.

Argenis Angulo (3-2) got the win in relief while Caleb Simpson (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Flying Squirrels, Joey Bart homered and singled.

Richmond 000 200 001 0 — 3 6 0

Akron 001 011 000 1 — 4 8 1

Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG

Ramos CF 4 0 0 0 1 3 .214

Miller 2B 4 0 1 0 1 1 .217

Brusa 1B 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229

Bart DH 4 1 2 1 0 0 .213

Heyward LF 3 1 0 0 1 2 .214

Houchins 3B 4 1 1 0 0 2 .238

Winn C 3 0 0 0 0 0 .096

Jhang PH-C 1 0 1 1 0 0 .138

Fargas RF 4 0 1 1 0 1 .247

Howard SS 4 0 0 0 0 3 .211

Totals 35 3 6 3 3 14 .216

HR: Bart (3, 4th inning off Scott, 0 on, 0 out). TB: Bart 5; Fargas; Houchins; Jhang; Miller. RBI: Bart (5); Fargas (31); Jhang (5). 2-out RBI: Fargas; Jhang. LOB: 6. SB: Houchins (2); Heyward (10). CS: Fargas (19).

RubberDucks AB R H BI W K AVG

Pantoja SS 5 0 1 0 0 1 .261

Zimmer CF 4 1 1 1 0 2 .400

Gonzalez RF 1 0 0 0 0 1 .169

Jones 3B 4 2 1 0 1 0 .255

Brooks DH 4 0 3 1 1 1 .273

Call RF-CF 3 0 0 1 0 3 .205

Longo LF 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262

Rodriguez 1B 3 0 1 0 1 1 .198

Monasterio 2B 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227

Ice C 3 0 0 0 1 2 .181

Totals 34 4 8 3 5 11 .241

2B: Brooks 2 (20, Gutierrez, A, Simpson); Longo (17, Gutierrez, A). HR: Zimmer (1, 5th inning off Gutierrez, A, 0 on, 1 out). TB: Brooks 5; Jones; Longo 2; Pantoja; Rodriguez, N; Zimmer 4. RBI: Brooks (32); Call (30); Zimmer (3). SF: Call. LOB: 10. E: Call (1).

Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA

Gutierrez 52/3 5 3 3 5 7 4.11

Martinez 2 2 0 0 0 2 7.43

Simpson L, 1-3 11/3 1 1 0 0 2 2.08

RubberDucks IP H R ER W K ERA

Scott 5 5 2 2 2 8 3.63

Broom 3 0 0 0 0 2 0.79

Angulo W, 3-2(BS, 3) 2 1 1 1 1 4 2.18

Simpson pitched to 1 batter in the 10th. WP: Gutierrez, A; Martinez. T: 3:03. Att: 7,411.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

