AKRON, Ohio — Trenton Brooks had a walk-off double in the 10th inning, as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-3 on Friday.
It was the Flying Squirrels’ fifth consecutive game to go into extra innings.
Nolan Jones scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Brooks.
The Flying Squirrels tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Jin-De Jhang hit an RBI single, scoring Jacob Heyward.
Brooks doubled twice and singled in the win.
Argenis Angulo (3-2) got the win in relief while Caleb Simpson (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
For the Flying Squirrels, Joey Bart homered and singled.
Richmond 000 200 001 0 — 3 6 0
Akron 001 011 000 1 — 4 8 1
Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG
Ramos CF 4 0 0 0 1 3 .214
Miller 2B 4 0 1 0 1 1 .217
Brusa 1B 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Bart DH 4 1 2 1 0 0 .213
Heyward LF 3 1 0 0 1 2 .214
Houchins 3B 4 1 1 0 0 2 .238
Winn C 3 0 0 0 0 0 .096
Jhang PH-C 1 0 1 1 0 0 .138
Fargas RF 4 0 1 1 0 1 .247
Howard SS 4 0 0 0 0 3 .211
Totals 35 3 6 3 3 14 .216
HR: Bart (3, 4th inning off Scott, 0 on, 0 out). TB: Bart 5; Fargas; Houchins; Jhang; Miller. RBI: Bart (5); Fargas (31); Jhang (5). 2-out RBI: Fargas; Jhang. LOB: 6. SB: Houchins (2); Heyward (10). CS: Fargas (19).
RubberDucks AB R H BI W K AVG
Pantoja SS 5 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Zimmer CF 4 1 1 1 0 2 .400
Gonzalez RF 1 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Jones 3B 4 2 1 0 1 0 .255
Brooks DH 4 0 3 1 1 1 .273
Call RF-CF 3 0 0 1 0 3 .205
Longo LF 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262
Rodriguez 1B 3 0 1 0 1 1 .198
Monasterio 2B 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Ice C 3 0 0 0 1 2 .181
Totals 34 4 8 3 5 11 .241
2B: Brooks 2 (20, Gutierrez, A, Simpson); Longo (17, Gutierrez, A). HR: Zimmer (1, 5th inning off Gutierrez, A, 0 on, 1 out). TB: Brooks 5; Jones; Longo 2; Pantoja; Rodriguez, N; Zimmer 4. RBI: Brooks (32); Call (30); Zimmer (3). SF: Call. LOB: 10. E: Call (1).
Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA
Gutierrez 52/3 5 3 3 5 7 4.11
Martinez 2 2 0 0 0 2 7.43
Simpson L, 1-3 11/3 1 1 0 0 2 2.08
RubberDucks IP H R ER W K ERA
Scott 5 5 2 2 2 8 3.63
Broom 3 0 0 0 0 2 0.79
Angulo W, 3-2(BS, 3) 2 1 1 1 1 4 2.18
Simpson pitched to 1 batter in the 10th. WP: Gutierrez, A; Martinez. T: 3:03. Att: 7,411.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.