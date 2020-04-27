This 23-year-old was ticketed for a job at Double-A Richmond this year, making the notable jump from short-season Class A, where he spent last season.
The resident of Colorado, who attended Arizona State, harbored some apprehension about a move to the east coast. Industry colleagues assured him that the people of Richmond would treat him well, and that the Flying Squirrels organization ranks among the best in the minor leagues.
From mid-February to mid-March, “I think everything was working out really well for the next step,” he said. The first pitch of the 2020 season couldn't come fast enough.
“Baseball is my passion,” said the Double-A rookie, who was at Boise last year.
The headline to his story, at this stage: "Pandemic tops passion, even for radio guys."
There are no baseball games to broadcast for Blaine McCormick, who was scheduled to be the second man in the radio booth this season with Trey Wilson, the voice of the Flying Squirrels.
The ripple effects caused by the coronavirus are easy to identify, from death and international economic turmoil to social distancing and no school, at least at school.
Keep tracking repercussions, and they eventually involve people such as McCormick, a 2019 college graduate trying to climb the ladder in his profession. The next rung faded out of sight and won't become visible until America’s phased reopening reaches the Eastern League.
“Once baseball is ready to go again, I’m ready, too,” said McCormick.
He’s back home, in Grand Junction, Colo., about 20 miles from the Utah border.
“There’s still a lot to do out here,” said McCormick, who lives on a family farm that grows alfalfa, oats, and other feed for horses and cows. McCormick tills and plants, designs irrigation systems, and bales crops for sale.
“We don’t have livestock. The only animal we have is our dog, and that’s enough,” said McCormick.
He’s happy to be available to help during a busy time on the farm, but McCormick’s heart is on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, at The Diamond. He worked there for about a month, assisting Wilson with the production of the Flying Squirrels media guide and organization of a remodeled press box, among other projects geared toward the season's April 9 opening at Bowie.
Front-office staff members began doing their jobs from home – a Richmond-area apartment, in McCormick’s case - after the coronavirus struck during the first part of March.
“Eventually, it’s unfortunate to say, but I kind of just ran out of work,” said McCormick. “The big part of my job is the broadcasts. With no baseball, it’s like, ‘Well, what do we do now?’”
McCormick flew back to Colorado late last week. Instead of handling pre- and post-game shows, interviewing prospects, and chipping in on broadcasts of Flying Squirrels home games, he’s planting alfalfa.
“Richmond has welcomed me so much. This organization has welcomed me so much,” said McCormick. “I would love to go back. The greatest minds are working on this, so I have faith in them.”
How much faith? McCormick left his truck in Richmond.
“I still have that optimism that everything will get under control and we will have a season,” he said.
