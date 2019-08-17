Senators AB R H BI W K AVG

Stevenson CF 4 1 2 0 0 1 .290

Garcia 2B 4 0 1 1 0 1 .253

Zimmerman 1B 2 0 1 0 0 1 .200

Bichette PH-1B 1 0 0 0 0 1 .310

A. Taylor RF 4 0 0 0 0 3 .223

Sagdal 3B 2 0 0 0 1 0 .268

Bonnell P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Condra-Bogan P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Masters PH 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211

Sanchez SS 3 0 0 0 1 3 .311

Wiseman LF 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222

Kieboom C 3 0 0 0 1 0 .203

McGowan P 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Rivera 3B 2 0 0 0 0 0 .179

Totals 32 1 5 1 3 14 .239

2B: Garcia (17, Gutierrez, A); Stevenson (2, Vizcaino, R). RBI: Garcia (25). LOB: 8. E: Sanchez, Ad (8).

Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG

Johnson RF 2 1 0 0 1 1 .253

Ramos CF 3 1 0 0 1 0 .176

Brusa LF 3 1 0 0 1 0 .234

Bart C 3 0 0 1 0 0 .172

Maris SS 4 1 2 0 0 1 .221

Miller 2B 4 2 3 1 0 0 .213

Houchins 1B 4 1 1 3 0 0 .246

Howard 3B 4 0 1 2 0 0 .216

Gutierrez P 2 0 0 0 0 0 .087

Jhang PH 0 0 0 0 1 0 .120

Vizcaino P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Moll P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Totals 29 7 7 7 4 2 .217

2B: Howard (8, McGowan, Ke); Maris (7, McGowan, Ke). HR: Houchins (9, McGowan, Ke.). RBI: Bart (3); Houchins 3 (41); Howard 2 (16); Miller (39). SF: Bart. LOB: 4. SB: Johnson, B (7); Miller (26).

Harrisburg 100 000 000 — 1 5 1

Richmond 403 000 00X — 7 7 0

Senators IP H R ER W K ERA

McGowan L, 1-2 5 6 7 5 3 2 5.14

Bonnell 2 0 0 0 1 0 3.27

Condra-Bogan 1 1 0 0 0 0 3.90

Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA

Gutierrez W, 8-5 6 3 1 1 1 10 4.07

Vizcaino 2 1 0 0 1 3 2.77

Moll 1 1 0 0 1 1 2.97

WP: McGowan, Ke. HBP: Zimmerman (by Gutierrez, A); Johnson, B (by McGowan, Ke). T: 2:23. Att: 4,307.

