Senators AB R H BI W K AVG
Stevenson CF 4 1 2 0 0 1 .290
Garcia 2B 4 0 1 1 0 1 .253
Zimmerman 1B 2 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Bichette PH-1B 1 0 0 0 0 1 .310
A. Taylor RF 4 0 0 0 0 3 .223
Sagdal 3B 2 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Bonnell P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Condra-Bogan P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Masters PH 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Sanchez SS 3 0 0 0 1 3 .311
Wiseman LF 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Kieboom C 3 0 0 0 1 0 .203
McGowan P 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Rivera 3B 2 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Totals 32 1 5 1 3 14 .239
2B: Garcia (17, Gutierrez, A); Stevenson (2, Vizcaino, R). RBI: Garcia (25). LOB: 8. E: Sanchez, Ad (8).
Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG
Johnson RF 2 1 0 0 1 1 .253
Ramos CF 3 1 0 0 1 0 .176
Brusa LF 3 1 0 0 1 0 .234
Bart C 3 0 0 1 0 0 .172
Maris SS 4 1 2 0 0 1 .221
Miller 2B 4 2 3 1 0 0 .213
Houchins 1B 4 1 1 3 0 0 .246
Howard 3B 4 0 1 2 0 0 .216
Gutierrez P 2 0 0 0 0 0 .087
Jhang PH 0 0 0 0 1 0 .120
Vizcaino P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moll P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 7 7 7 4 2 .217
2B: Howard (8, McGowan, Ke); Maris (7, McGowan, Ke). HR: Houchins (9, McGowan, Ke.). RBI: Bart (3); Houchins 3 (41); Howard 2 (16); Miller (39). SF: Bart. LOB: 4. SB: Johnson, B (7); Miller (26).
Harrisburg 100 000 000 — 1 5 1
Richmond 403 000 00X — 7 7 0
Senators IP H R ER W K ERA
McGowan L, 1-2 5 6 7 5 3 2 5.14
Bonnell 2 0 0 0 1 0 3.27
Condra-Bogan 1 1 0 0 0 0 3.90
Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA
Gutierrez W, 8-5 6 3 1 1 1 10 4.07
Vizcaino 2 1 0 0 1 3 2.77
Moll 1 1 0 0 1 1 2.97
WP: McGowan, Ke. HBP: Zimmerman (by Gutierrez, A); Johnson, B (by McGowan, Ke). T: 2:23. Att: 4,307.
