GAME 1
Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG
Ramos DH 3 1 0 0 1 1 .313
Fargas RF 3 1 1 0 0 1 .251
Bart C 3 1 2 1 0 0 .278
Houchins 1B 3 0 1 1 0 0 .248
Heyward LF 1 0 0 1 1 0 .216
Maris 3B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Miller 2B 3 1 1 1 0 0 .210
Johnson CF 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Howard SS 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212
Totals 25 4 5 4 2 5 .218
2B: Houchins (15, Wells, A). HR: Miller (10, 2nd inning off Wells, A, 0 on, 0 out); Bart (1, 5th inning off Wells, A, 0 on, 2 out). RBI: Bart (2); Heyward (40); Houchins (37); Miller (38). SF: Heyward. LOB: 3. E: Houchins (7, fielding).
Baysox AB R H BI W K AVG
McCoy SS 4 1 1 0 0 1 .282
Mullins LF 3 1 1 0 1 0 .250
Feliz RF 3 0 1 1 1 1 .300
Perez C 3 0 1 1 1 1 .247
Valentin 2B 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267
McKenna CF 4 0 0 0 0 3 .230
Ripken DH 2 0 1 0 1 0 .313
Palmeiro 1B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Reyes 3B 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Yahn PH-3B 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Totals 28 2 7 2 5 7 .244
2B: Feliz (6, Navas, C); Perez, C (17, Cyr). RBI: Feliz (15); Perez, C (43). LOB: 10. SB: Valentin, J (9).
Richmond 210 010 0 — 4 5 1
Bowie 000 010 1 — 2 7 0
Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA
Johnson 4 3 0 0 3 3 4.05
Navas W, 2-1 2 3 1 1 1 2 1.69
Cyr S, 4 1 1 1 1 1 2 2.25
Baysox IP H R ER W K ERA
Wells L, 8-3 6 5 4 4 2 4 2.31
Erwin 1 0 0 0 0 1 2.34
WP: Johnson, C; Navas, C. T: 2:04.
