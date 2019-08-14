GAME 1

Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG

Ramos DH 3 1 0 0 1 1 .313

Fargas RF 3 1 1 0 0 1 .251

Bart C 3 1 2 1 0 0 .278

Houchins 1B 3 0 1 1 0 0 .248

Heyward LF 1 0 0 1 1 0 .216

Maris 3B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212

Miller 2B 3 1 1 1 0 0 .210

Johnson CF 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253

Howard SS 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212

Totals 25 4 5 4 2 5 .218

2B: Houchins (15, Wells, A). HR: Miller (10, 2nd inning off Wells, A, 0 on, 0 out); Bart (1, 5th inning off Wells, A, 0 on, 2 out). RBI: Bart (2); Heyward (40); Houchins (37); Miller (38). SF: Heyward. LOB: 3. E: Houchins (7, fielding).

Baysox AB R H BI W K AVG

McCoy SS 4 1 1 0 0 1 .282

Mullins LF 3 1 1 0 1 0 .250

Feliz RF 3 0 1 1 1 1 .300

Perez C 3 0 1 1 1 1 .247

Valentin 2B 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267

McKenna CF 4 0 0 0 0 3 .230

Ripken DH 2 0 1 0 1 0 .313

Palmeiro 1B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .219

Reyes 3B 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Yahn PH-3B 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217

Totals 28 2 7 2 5 7 .244

2B: Feliz (6, Navas, C); Perez, C (17, Cyr). RBI: Feliz (15); Perez, C (43). LOB: 10. SB: Valentin, J (9).

Richmond 210 010 0 — 4 5 1

Bowie 000 010 1 — 2 7 0

Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA

Johnson 4 3 0 0 3 3 4.05

Navas W, 2-1 2 3 1 1 1 2 1.69

Cyr S, 4 1 1 1 1 1 2 2.25

Baysox IP H R ER W K ERA

Wells L, 8-3 6 5 4 4 2 4 2.31

Erwin 1 0 0 0 0 1 2.34

WP: Johnson, C; Navas, C. T: 2:04.

