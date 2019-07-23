For better or worse, advanced analytics are changing baseball at all levels.
Perhaps the most salient example of analytics-based strategy is the defensive shift. In the first game of the Flying Squirrels’ doubleheader Monday, second baseman Jalen Miller saw all sides of how the shift has changed the game.
In the third inning, he lined out to Bowie second baseman Rylan Bannon, who was playing behind the second base bag. Miller, a right-handed pull hitter, said teams have begun shading him to hit the ball to the left and up the middle this season.
“There are still adjustments that I have to learn how to make with the shift,” Miller said. “Because, more so this year than last year, it’s been implemented against me. And that’s just part of the learning process.”
These adjustments, he said, include looking for outside pitches to take the other way. But as teams pitch him inside to try and force batted balls into the shift, he has to find a balance between altering his approach and being himself.
“You don’t try to manipulate your swing too much, just try and stick to your plan. If I don’t get that outside pitch, if it’s inside, hopefully you just hit a line drive over their heads,” he said.
In the first inning Monday, Miller lined a single over Bannon’s head and into center field. But in the sixth, he lined out to the center fielder. He hit the ball hard back up the middle three times, but only had one hit to show for it.
Flying Squirrels fundamentals coach Lipso Nava said Miller, and any hitter who faces the shift on a regular basis, can’t let it get to his head. He has to take what the pitcher gives him, even when he sees a hit taken away as Miller did.
“I think they just have to ignore it. … If you’re the hitter, and you see that shift, why would you change your swing because you see something different?” Nava said. “You’ve just got to play it like it is and hit.”
In the fourth inning Monday, Bowie right fielder Yusniel Diaz hit a dribbler to the right side. Miller, who was playing up the middle, had no chance on what could have been a routine grounder had he been in normal fielding position.
In this instance, the shift gave Diaz an infield hit. Miller said ignoring the constant give-and-take of altered defensive alignments has become part of the psychology of hitting.
“You’ll roll over and hit a slow bunt, while another guy on your team is 0 for 4 with four lineouts,” he said. “You have the hit and he doesn’t. That’s the messy part of the game, it’s just something you have to look past.”
In the second inning, Miller was playing Bannon up the middle and took a base hit away from him just as Bannon did to Miller the following frame. So defensive analytics helped and hurt Miller Monday, something he and Bannon joked about on the base paths.
The two were familiar after playing Single-A in the California League together. Both were named to the 2018 California League Postseason All-Star team.
“We both shifted each other and caught each other’s balls and started chuckling,” Miller said. “We got on base and just looked at each other and said ‘Baseball’s a crazy sport.’”
Note: Tuesday’s game against Bowie was rained out and rescheduled as part of a 5:05 p.m. doubleheader at The Diamond on Aug. 10.
