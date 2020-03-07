Nutzy’s Block Party Saturday gave the Richmond Flying Squirrels their latest opportunity to demonstrate how they are expanding amenities at The Diamond without expanding the facility’s dimensions.
Nutzy, the Double-A franchise’s mascot, interacted with fans at the annual pep rally and Todd Parnell, the team’s vice president and COO, introduced a new concept for The Diamond’s concourse area, at the top of the steps that lead into the ballpark off Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The size of the bandstand perched above the steps was enlarged by about one-third during the offseason, and it no longer is a bandstand, where musical acts play pregame shows. That covered area is now an outdoor dining zone.
“We have a lot of people of all ages who come to our games,” said Parnell. “Many of them have toddlers and young people in their families. When you come to get food at the ballpark, it’s very difficult to (guide) a 2-year-old and 5-year-old (and carry) hot dogs, chips, sodas, anything like that, back to your seat.”
The enlarged former bandstand will be home to nine picnic tables, with drink rails along the sides, to accommodate fans who would prefer to eat there rather than in the seats from which they observe the game.
“People will basically be able to sit here in fellowship with their families and friends while they eat their food,” said Parnell. Searing capacity in the new area will be around 80 people, according to the Squirrels.
Musical acts will now play pregame shows on the concourse, facing Arthur Ashe Boulevard, and then vacate the concourse once the game begins. The concession stand that was based in the middle of the concourse has been removed. That area will be open for socializing and strolling.
The Flying Squirrels on Saturday also conducted a “fashion show” in the concourse area, with models wearing specialty jerseys that will be worn by players during the 2020 season.
The Flying Squirrels, entering their 11th year, on an annual basis have made improvements to The Diamond, which opened for the 1985 season. In collaboration with their parent club, the San Francisco Giants, and VCU, whose baseball program shares The Diamond, the Flying Squirrels constructed new fences in the power alleys during the offseason. The fences in those spots are 10 feet to 15 feet closer to home plate than they were. The Giants made the request. Compared to other Eastern League stadiums, The Diamond has given up few homers.
Slits were cut in the outfield grass and sand inserted to promote quicker drying. Reconfiguration of the press box provides the home radio booth with twice as much space.
The Flying Squirrels' season opens April 9 at Bowie, and their home opener is April 16 against Bowie.
