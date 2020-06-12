The Richmond Flying Squirrels won’t be playing baseball on Father’s Day, but they are offering fans a chance to play catch with their dads at The Diamond on June 21.
The 30-minute sessions are $5 per person, with time slots from 1-4 p.m. To adhere to physical distancing guidelines, 40 people will be allowed on the field during each session.
The Squirrels will have a contactless check-in booth, and participants need to bring gloves and balls.
Advance registration is required. Fans also can purchase a gift bundle (baseball, hat, T-shirt) or a to-go picnic ($75). The picnic must be ordered by 5 p.m. on June 18. To purchase tickets or get more information, go to https://www.milb.com/richmond/events/fathers-day.
Pro baseball teams have been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The memory making will continue at The Diamond on Father’s Day, not with a Squirrels game, but with this unique opportunity at the ballpark,” Flying Squirrels vice president & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said in a release. “Our staff has worked diligently to plan a safe way for dad and family to still have funn and go nuts in a variety of ways for Father’s Day.”
