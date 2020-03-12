The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ season-opener will be pushed back in response to coronavirus concerns. How long? To be determined.
Minor League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon that it will “delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.”
The Flying Squirrels were scheduled to open on April 9 at Bowie, and at The Diamond on April 16. Earlier Thursday, Major League Baseball announced it was delaying its season-opener by at least two weeks.
“This thing has happened at such a rapid pace over the last couple of days. It’s been really surreal for everybody,” said Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels’ vice president and COO. “I think what we’re trying to figure out isn’t what will affect the schedule, it’s what the best for everybody involved.
“As soon as we know (schedule modifications), we’ll certainly let the fan base know. But right now, our No. 1 priority is the safety of staff, fans, players, media, everybody. There’s no playbook for this. None of us in America have ever been through this before. I think we’ve just got to focus on the human aspect of it.”
