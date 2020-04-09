There may be no baseball but, on April 16, someone will still be walking the basepaths at The Diamond.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced Thursday morning that Todd “Parney” Parnell, its vice president and chief operating officer, will circle the bases on April 16 to raise money for local organizations that are helping with COVID-19 relief efforts. It’ll be part of an event called “500 Bases of Love.”
“We can be a figurative gathering place and just make people smile and laugh and have a good time,” Parnell said in an interview earlier this week.
April 16 was the day that had been scheduled to be the Squirrels’ home opener. But Minor League Baseball delayed the start of the season due to coronavirus concerns.
Instead, Parnell will begin walking the bases at 6:35 a.m. on April 16. He’ll round the basepaths a total of 125 times, touching a total of 500 bases. The accrued distance will be more than 8.5 miles.
The Squirrels will take donations of $25 for each base Parnell touches and $100 for each lap. They can be submitted by texting “BasesofLove” to 76278 or by visiting BasesofLove.givesmart.com.
“Just because we don’t have baseball games, we still know that there is a need in our community, and that we have avenues at our disposal to try and help with what’s going on,” said Trey Wilson, the team’s director of communications and broadcasting. “And even though we’re a baseball team, we’re a community organization first and foremost. And we’re trying to find ways to contribute where we can. And this is just another way to try and do that.”
Parnell’s journey will be streamed live on the Squirrels’ YouTube channel.
Thursday was scheduled to be the team’s season opener, at the Bowie Baysox, before it returned home to begin its home slate April 16.
The season remains on hold for the foreseeable future. But, in the meantime, the Squirrels still are working to make an impact.
“We’re going to do everything we can in our power to still make April 16 a special day in Richmond, Va,” Parnell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.