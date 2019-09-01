Johneshwy Fargas swiped his 50th stolen base of the season to set a team record, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied in the eighth inning to take down the Bowie BaySox 2-1 in front of a crowd of 9,354 at The Diamond on Sunday.
Jalen Miller and Joey Bart each drove in a run in the decisive two-run eighth inning, which propelled Richmond to victory in its final home night game of the season.
“I can’t ever recall having this much fun playing,” Bart said.
Bart, the second overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, has impressed with the Flying Squirrels since his promotion to Double-A in early August.
“[Richmond] is the best, it’s where I want to be,” said Bart. “We’ve just been having a lot of fun going out and playing our tails off and we’ve been able to put something together here lately.”
The game’s first hit came in the bottom of the first when Bart hit a two-out double. Despite a single by Heliot Ramos a batter later, Bart was left stranded on base.
In the top of the second, Yusniel Diaz hit a triple with a single out to put Bowie in scoring position. The next batter, Jesmuel Valentin, hit a line drive at third baseman Brandon Van Horn, who caught it and stepped on third before Diaz could get back for a double play.
Bart struck again for the Flying Squirrels in the sixth, this time with a two-out triple. But he was stuck stranded once again, keeping the game scoreless entering the seventh inning.
During the top of the eighth, Van Horn made a turnaround throw to first that looked to almost prevent a Valentin single. After called safe, Richmond manager Willie Harris was thrown out of the game for disputing, causing Harris to come and of the dugout to exchange words before the end of his night.
“I thought my guy was on the bag,” said Harris. “He saw otherwise, and he went with his call.”
It served as a rallying cry for the Richmond dugout.
“The way he turned his hat around and the whole place lit up, you couldn’t ask for a better dude to have our backs like that,” Bart said. “As soon as he did that, I knew we were going to win the game.”
With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Anyesber Sivira walked, leading to a Fargas single that put Sivira on third. Fargas proceeded to steal second, moving him past Kelby Tomlinson for the most steals by a Flying Squirrel in one season.
The following batter, Jalen Miller, singled to score the first run of the game. Bart hit into a fielder’s choice next to extend the lead to two for Richmond.
“We had some guys pull through with some clutch hits tonight and that got us going on the board,” Bart said. “It’s really hard to hit out here and we had some good competitive at-bats tonight.”
Down to three outs, the Baysox responded. Cedric Mullins walked with one-out and scored to put the deficit at one after an error from Miller. With two outs and the bases loaded, Garrett Simpson struck out Valentin on three straight pitches to win the game.
“It was unreal out there, especially down to the last guy,” said Bart. “[Two strikes], throw a paint curveball in the corner. That was unreal.”
Simpson (7-8), who came in to start the eighth inning, notched the win. Francisco Jimenez (5-1) was charged with the loss for the Baysox.
Baysox AB R H BI W K AVG
Mullins CF 3 1 1 0 1 0 .271
McKenna LF 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Feliz 2B 3 0 0 0 1 1 .285
Perez C 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Diaz RF 3 0 2 0 1 0 .258
Valentin 3B 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
McCoy SS 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Ripken DH 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Palmeiro 1B 3 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Totals 30 1 6 0 3 7 .246
2B: Diaz (19). 3B: Diaz (4). LOB: 5.
Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG
Fargas RF 4 1 1 0 0 3 .249
Miller 2B 4 0 1 1 0 1 .215
Bart C 4 0 2 1 0 1 .316
Ramos DH 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231
Brusa 1B 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Johnson LF 3 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Van Horn 3B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .183
Layer CF 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Sivira SS 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Totals 30 2 6 2 1 14 .218
2B: Bart (4); Johnson (13). 3B: Bart (1). RBI: Bart (11); Miller (47). LOB: 5. SB: Fargas (50). E: Miller (13).
Bowie 000 000 001 — 1 6 0
Richmond 000 000 02X — 2 6 1
Baysox IP H R ER W K ERA
Lowther 6 4 0 0 0 9 2.55
Jimenez L, 5-1 2 2 2 2 1 5 2.82
Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA
Sano 2 1 0 0 0 0 0.00
Casad 4 3 0 0 0 2 0.00
Simpson 1 0 0 0 1 2 2.45
Williams W, 7-8 2 2 1 0 2 3 3.60
WP: Simpson. T: 2:14. A: 9,354.
