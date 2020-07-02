One of the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ founding fathers has left the Double-A organization. Chuck Domino is no longer chief executive, the team announced Thursday.
Domino, who has worked in the baseball industry for 40 years, helped usher the Eastern League affiliate from Norwich, Conn., to Richmond, where the Flying Squirrels began playing in 2010. Domino was highly instrumental in designing improvements to The Diamond, which opened in 1985. He is one of the most well-respected figures in the minors.
“We didn’t accomplish our goal of moving into a new stadium during my tenure, but in many ways what we did without a new stadium is even more impressive,” Domino said in a Flying Squirrels release.
Richmond has annually ranked as one of the Double-A attendance leaders, and averaged 6,255 fans at home games in 2019. That led the Eastern League. The 2020 season was canceled by the pandemic.
Domino, a former general manager at Double-A Reading, continued in a leadership position with the Richmond franchise in recent years, but Todd Parnell, vice president and COO, became the public face of the franchise, and its ebullient spokesman.
Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels’ president and managing general partner, in the team release thanked Domino for his contributions and announced that Parnell has become the team’s chief executive officer.
The organization also has a general manager, Ben Rothrock, which made Richmond one of the most top-heavy organizations in the minors, in terms of its senior leadership team. Rothrock adds “vice president” to his title in the wake of Domino’s departure, according to DiBella.
The pandemic, with its economic impact, has caused minor league teams all over the country to reassess staffing needs.
Domino over the last several years has been involved with minor league organizations on the Double-A and Triple-A levels as a consultant. Parnell called Domino a “minor league baseball legend.”
