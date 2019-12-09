Parney’s Postcard from the winter meetings
Flying Squirrels vice president Todd “Parney” Parnell will check in each day this week from the MLB winter meetings in San Diego.
Whoever said they don't like Monday’s lied.
It was a beautiful day in San Diego and the busyness of the winter meetings hit full stride.
We started the day off with the opening ceremonies, during which I was honored to receive, on behalf of the ownership, players, coaches, fellow employees, and yes, you the fans, the 2019 Eastern League executive of the year award. So many people contributed to this recognition and I will be forever grateful. I wake up everyday and get to drive to a minor league ballpark in a city I love and work with people I love for owners I love for fans that I love. So, you gotta love that. Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart.
Making this moment even more special was that my family is here. Lindsay and Sammy grew up next to me in the ballpark. We have had many special moments because of baseball, today was one of them that I will never forget.
Tonia and I have been together for seven baseball seasons - that's how she tells people when they ask how long we have been dating, seven seasons not seven years.
And in all that time she has missed only two Squirrels home games. She has taught me so much about support and love.
I'm grateful to have them here as the keys to my life.
Minor league baseball president and CEO Pat O'Conner gave a passionate speech about, among other things, the ongoing negotiations with MLB. This is a critical time for minor league baseball and I hope and pray that these talks end in an agreement that is not only good for our industry, but more importantly, our almost 42 million fans nationwide.
Immediately after the opening session, I was grabbed on the shoulder by former Flying Squirrels manager Miguel Ojeda. I also saw 2010 Squirrels skipper Andy Skeels. Also heard from a lot of former and current players today, such as 2019 Eastern League All Star Jalen Miller. These relationships mean so much to me and again, I am very grateful.
I started the annual occurrence of bumping into former players such as former Squirrels hurlers Ian Gardeck and Austin Fleet. Also spent time with former major league pitcher Tom Gorzelanny, who played for us when I was in Altoona.
Had the pleasure of having a late breakfast with former Squirrels trainer Eric Ortega, who is now in the big leagues with the Giants. He was our trainer in 2010 and 2011. So many stories were told and it was fun having Lindsay, Sammy and Tonia here to share in them.
The trade show opened. Some of our Squirrels contingent, especially merchandise director Jackson Hairfield and promo guru Anthony Oppermann, will make the trade show their home the next three days.
Finally, had a meeting with all the affiliates of the Giants. We are close to a lot of them, especially Augusta, where their leadership includes former Squirrels Tom Denlinger and Brandon Greene.
People loved my fireworks pants and crushed velvet jacket Monday. I was en fuego.
Finally, had dinner with the Giants and met new manager Gabe Kapler. Former Squirrels manager and current farm director Kyle Haines was also there. I will fill you in on more escapades from that dinner tomorrow. Not enough room for Parneytime stories from that event, so we will wait.
We found the poolside bar.
Stay classy again, San Diego.
