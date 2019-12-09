Parney’s Postcard from the winter meetings
Flying Squirrels vice president Todd “Parney” Parnell will check in each day this week from the MLB winter meetings in San Diego.
Whoever said it never rains in Southern California lied.
Started Sunday with family brunch. FUNN. As a lifelong East Coaster, it’s weird seeing people watch football, and act like I do with my RVA Sunday friends, at 10 a.m.
After brunch I met with people associated with the minor league baseball job seeker program. As a 30-plus year minor league baseball veteran, I am honored to help people in any way get involved with this great industry. I did a roundtable with 6 people from literally around the world that are pursuing their various dreams. They inspired me way more than I could have inspired them. I left the event feeling great about being at the baseball winter meetings for the 30th year.
In our business, we have close relationships with our fans, really close. Today, I was walking briskly through the convention center to a meeting. I noticed a cool looking bucket with the MiLB logo on it, and when I looked inside I saw MiLB logoed ChapStick.
Ed Loyd passed away recently, an intensely loyal season ticket holder and Squirrels fan who was a part of our group of “every game fans” behind home plate. He was known for handing out ChapStick, so much that minor league baseball writer Ben Hill wrote an article on him last year as Ed “Chappy” Loyd.
He was planning on attending the few public portions of the baseball winter meetings this year in San Diego, as he had friends that live here. In that poignant moment when I picked up the ChapStick and put it in my pocket, I realized he was here. RIP Ed.
Spent time with four different people who are now minor league GM’s that we used to work with over the past 30 plus years. Lindsay and Sammy were with me. All four had basically known them their entire lives. That was a cool “dad” and “mentor” moment.
Went to our minor league baseball licensing committee meeting, where I represent all of Double-A baseball. I enjoy the committee led by Columbus Clippers President Ken Schaffer very much and always learn something about the branding and merchandise world. MiLB merch sales have grown exponentially (big word for me) even in the past few years. The creative logos and team names, and the overall popularity of minor league baseball, are some but not all of the reasons.
We also talked about the new Shopify platform minor league baseball have gone to that makes “team stores” more accessible 12 months a year. Great for the holidays, hint, hint.
I was proud to hear that after 10 seasons, the Flying Squirrels are still among the top 25 sellers of minor league merchandise, which is a tip of the cap to Squirrels GM Ben Rothrock, merchandise director Jackson Hairfield and YOU, our fan base.
Sunday night was the MiLB banquet in the main ballroom. I don t always go to this because there is usually a steak dinner offer at the same time, but this year was different. Eastern League President Joe McEacharn won the Warren Giles Award as the most outstanding league president in minor league baseball for 2019. “Joey Mac” is not only in my opinion the pinnacle of MiLB presidents, but truly one of my personal best friends in life. My kids call him “Uncle Joey”, and he is as loyal and caring as the day is long. I was so proud to be not his friend but more like family as he gave his remarks. He was funny but passionate about the people inside this great industry. Well done Joey Mac.
No real celeb sightings yet but that will certainly happen tomorrow.
Stay classy, San Diego.
