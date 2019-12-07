Here we go again Richmond. It's you, me, and the Squirrels crew talking about the 2019 baseball winter meetings, which run through Thursday in San Diego.
If you have never been to San Diego, you should. In the infamous words of Cousin Eddie, "It's nice, Clark, real nice.”
I am thankful this will be a family trip. Unfortunately, Tonia and I had to leave Saturday morning while our Squirrels family enjoyed participating in the Dominion Energy Richmond Christmas Parade. But I heard Nutzy, Natasha and tore it up on Broad Street as usual.
Tonia and I joined daughters Lindsay and Sammy, who travelled separately. It has been a joy to share this wonderful industry with Lindsay (now 24) and Sammy (now 22). In fact, Sammy worked for our Montgomery Biscuits team last summer before going back to Coastal Carolina for her senior year.
Tonia is team mom who makes sure everyone gets to the places they need to get to without being a “hot mess.” Thank goodness for “Ton Ton,” as the kids call her.
The hotel is amazing, right on the water. The convention center separates the minor league hotel from the major league hotel, which may not be such a bad thing this year. Negotiations for a new player development contract between MLB and MiLB are continuing and hopefully progressing from the rather testy start a couple months ago.
The annual Saturday night dinner was had by our family, Eastern League president Joe McEacharn (winner of this years GILES award as the most outstanding minor league president), his long time assistant Bill Rosario, baseball superlawyer Loyd Wright, Houston Astros executive and minor league team owner Reid Ryan (yes, Nolan’ s son) and JJ Gottsch (my longtime friend and former college roommate/teammate of University of Virginia head baseball coach Brian O'Connor). No reports of sign stealing occurred at dinner.
Red meat, red wine, dessert cart, the whole nine yards. And my credit card wasn't chosen from the hat. Winner!
Sunday will be a busy day and is always like a school reunion. People you worked with years ago, bumping into mentors in the hallway, seeing people you fired in the past and, of course for you true baseball fans, star gazing.
I am excited to meet the new Giants executives and field manager Gabe Kapler. And I'm sure as always we will bump into former Squirrels players who are looking for jobs, or coaching, or playing in the big leagues. A big reunion.
And I will invite myself to several major league teams' parties along the way and hope to somehow end up in former Giants manager Bruce Bochy's San Diego man cave one night.
So, there's lots to look forward to this week. Put on your seat belt, stay hydrated and explore the winter meetings with me, my fam and the Flying Squirrels.
