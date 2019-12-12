Parney’s Postcard from winter meetings
Flying Squirrels vice president Todd “Parney” Parnell will check in each day this week from the MLB winter meetings in San Diego.
Day games after a night game are usually met with some sort of a headache.
Southern League meetings at 9 a.m. after the Squirrels/Biscuits team dinner at the baseball winter meetings...they should be outlawed. Forever.
I was driving the struggle bus through the 4-hour Southern League meeting for the Montgomery Biscuits. However, I got to see Dale Murphy again, and he wants to buy some Parney Pants.
Additionally, I was a proud papa bear as I learned that Sammy and Lindsay used an old trick of mine and found out Eastern League President Joe McEacharn's room number and gifted themselves a six pack of Bud Light at last call last night. They pulled it off in classic fashion and “Joey Mac” laughed his rear end off when Sammy told him the story today.
Bumped into baseball promotional legend Mike Veeck, owner of the Charleston Riverdogs (with actor Bill Murray). It's been a while since we have seen each other and it is an absolute honor having one of the best promotional minds in baseball history saluting our creativity in Richmond. Mike’s dad, of course, was legendary Chicago White Sox owner Bill Veeck, as in wreck.
Spent some time with Montgomery Biscuits manager Morgan Ensberg. He was a great major league player, is a great minor league (for now) manager and is an even better person. The way he handled our tragic adversity in Montgomery this August, along with the Rays and our Biscuits folks, was so caring and loving. And there was no playbook for that.
Squirrels owner Lou DiBella unfortunately did not make the trip. I miss him. Lou is an absolute joy to be around but he lost his best friend this week, his 14-year-old dog Chaplin. We are so sorry for his loss as he is heartbroken, all of us that have lost beloved pets can relate to “Sweet Lou” this week.
However, even in his absence, Lou was honored and applauded in both the Eastern League meeting and Southern League meeting for the recent announcement of Lou being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. This is an absolute off-the-charts award and recognition and the entire baseball world is so proud of Lou.
Walked the trade show with Sammy. It's hard to be productive in the trade show after all these years because I know so many people but Sammy had a great time seeing all of the different promotional items.
Had the annual “Parney Coaching Tree” happy hour when baseball industry executives that I currently or formerly worked with come together for a two-hour session of libations and story telling.
I am very proud of all of these great men and women. We figured out tonight we have more than 15 people currently in minor league baseball that are in general manager positions or above. With 160 minor league teams, the “Parney Tree” accounts for about 10% of the industry. Chuck Domino missed it. He was on the treadmill (some people just have messed up priorities).
It was awesome having Sammy there as stories were rehashed from the past 30 years in minor league baseball.
Next to the “Parney Tree” gathering were two other great minor league baseball friends, Nashville Sounds exec Adam Nuse and Sacramento RiverCats GM Chip Maxon. So special having these relationships in this wonderful business of Minor League Baseball.
Tomorrow a lot of people will go home, but we will recap other experiences that we have had this week and summarize the meetings as they come to a close.
One more day of staying classy, San Diego.
