Busiest day so far on Taco Tuesday in San Diego.
First, Tonia flew home, sadness, and left me here with Lindsay and Sammy. Parneytime 2019.
Shared a quick breakfast with Chuck Domino, Brendon Porter and Lindsay. So neat to have the girls around my minor league baseball family who have known them basically since birth.
Bumped into former Squirrel RHP Ian Gardeck again, he just signed a free agent contract with Oakland. His agent was with him, Billy Martin, Jr., yes the son of THE Billy Martin. We figured out we had met before, but neither could figure out when or where. Cloudy memories.
Through Squirrels partner Gary Green, met Jesse Orosco. I have many friends who are Mets fans, and our very own “Joe T” worked with the Mets back in their World Series years. Jesse is a very humble and unassuming man. No one has ever appeared on a MLB mound more times than Jesse Orosco.
Spent some time lobbying Giants farm director Kyle Haines about our new manager. My vote goes to Bruce Bochy, I hear he’s pretty good. I had Boch tell Kyle he would do it, pretty good prank. Spent more time with Boch, we’ll save those stories for Thursday.
Eastern League meeting was long but the various issues at hand, especially the MLB/MiLB negotiations, proved it necessary.
Had a moment of silence at the start of the meeting for Harrisburg Senators owner Mark Butler, founder of Ollie’s, who passed away unexpectedly last week. I didn't know him well, but it was a poignant way to start the meeting and those close to him have nothing but great things to say. Life is precious folks, live every day to the fullest.
Dale Murphy was in our league meeting and spoke very highly of his time in Richmond and he specifically loved my pants I had for today. He is doing some work, along with Johnny Damon and Max Scherzer, with the National Fitness Foundation. He is an extremely nice man and it was great to see him again.
Saw samples of some new Loudmouth pants for 2020, I can't tell you much more than that but these pants have never been made before and, yes, they have something to do with Nutzy. Thank you, John Daly.
Bumped into former Altoona Curve star and longtime friend Josh Bonifay. He is now the minor league director of the Phillies and close friends with new Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Bonifay was Lindsay and Sammy’s favorite player growing up, relationships run deep here.
Winter meetings is starting to win, lots of people seemed to be running around with a case of the “Winter Meetings Flu.”
Went to an event with former Squirrels Brendon Porter and Mike Murphy with the Tampa Rays. “BP” and “Murph” now operate our Montgomery Biscuits franchise that is affiliated with the Tampa Rays. Former Squirrels Matt Duffy and Christian Arroyo played for the Rays last season.
Had Squirrels and Biscuits dinner. Due to the busyness of the day, we didn't get started until 8:15, which is after 11 back home. The body is getting worn out.
Literally a non-stop action day, Wednesday will prove to be the same.
Stay classy for two more days San Diego!
