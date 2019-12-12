Not a whole lot to report on the last day. The lobby was bustling early in the morning but later in the day it looked like a ghost town as minor league baseball employees, including the Flying Squirrels, headed back home.
I had the pleasure of taping an interview with Wes McElroy and Bruce Bochy on 910 AM. We have been doing Parney’s Picks celebrity pickers every Friday this year and it has been a load of fun. We have had some of my best local celebrity friends like Aaron Brooks and Michael Robinson, and other national pals like John Daly, Jerome Bettis and, this week, Bruce Bochy.
I love Bruce Bochy. The man is one of the greatest managers in baseball history, and he is so down to earth. I love every single time I am around him and this week in his hometown, San Diego, was no different. He makes me laugh. I make his head hurt.
So you're welcome Wes McElroy for bringing all of these celebrities on your show. And making the right picks for Parney’s Picks. Seriously, I appreciate and love you, Wesley.
The rest of the day, quite honestly, I was a dad. As you know, having Lindsay and Sammy, and Tonia for a part of the week, here at the baseball winter meetings was the highlight for me. I work a lot, and have for my 30-plus years in minor league baseball, but have figured out a way to intertwine my personal and family life into the baseball business. Lindsay and Sammy were bigger stars here than I was for sure. The minor league baseball family loves my family and vice versa. We are all, actually, family.
We spent the afternoon in the Gaslamp Quarter. My buddy Cla Meredith may or may not have spent a ton of time in that area when he was pitching for the Padres and setting up Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman.
We came back to the hotel after happy hour and had about an hour-long visit with Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O’Connor. I have obviously known Pat for 30-plus years but to have Lindsay and Sammy sitting with him as we told stories and talked business was very special for me as a dad and a professional. Pat looks forward, as he always does, to joining us in Richmond for our annual Hot Stove banquet on January 22nd. And yes, tickets are still available for this fundraising event.
Had a nice dinner for three and went back to pack.
Home today for a busy week of catch up ahead before the holidays.
These meetings were different. I hope and pray the deal between MLB and MiLB is made and is a fair and good deal for all involved.
Scott Boras made some money, his clients did too.
Thank you for being classy, San Diego. Until next time, may all of our Flying Squirrels beloved fans have a joyous, happy and safe holiday season.
Had Funn.
Went Nuts!
