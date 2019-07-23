Flying Squirrels vice president Todd "Parney" Parnell attended the Baseball Hall of Fame inductions this weekend as a guest of inductee Lee Smith. His experience:
On paper, I am 53 years old. This weekend, for 48 hours, I was that 12-year-old kid playing Wiffle Ball in my back yard in Locust, N.C.
It truly is hard to describe an “”out of body” experience, but here are some highlights:
- Saturday afternoon, sitting in the fourth row on the actual playing surface of Doubleday Field, listening to great sportswriter Jayson Stark talk about living his boyhood dream. I turned to Tonia and said, “Me too."
- Tonia sat next to a very nice, cordial older man on Saturday, who sweated profusely through his shirt like yours truly. Turns out, it was Mariano Rivera's proud father.
- Saturday night, we were bused to a private party thrown for Lee by the Cubs. We bumped into Giants minor league instructor, Gene Clines, and his wife Joanne, and hung out with them for the night. “Geno” was a player and coach for the Cubs for a long time. People came by our table like it was a wedding reception. Cubs legend Billy Williams sat with us, listening to stories and telling him about the minor leagues today for about four hours was a TOP highlight of my weekend. Billy made me feel like we had been friends for 30 years.
- Rode a bus from the parade to the Cubs party with 2018 inductee Trevor Hoffman. I sat down, said, “Trevor, my name is Parney, I'm from Richmond, Virginia, and Cla Meredith is my friend,” and he smiled and said, ”I’m not from Richmond but I love Cla Meredith too.” Cla, former Meadowbrook High and VCU star who played with Hoffman in San Diego, played in the big leagues for 8-plus years and is now a Henrico County firefighter.
- FIVE Cubs Hall of Famers were in the room. There are 79 living hall of famers, 52 were there in Cooperstown, and counting Joe Torre, six were at Lee’s party. Listening to how they loved Lee once again made me realize how special baseball is, and also how even though these guys are Hall of Famers, they are people, just like me and you. Fergie Jenkins, Sandberg, Williams, Hawk Dawson and Big Lee. Mouth dropping.
The village of Cooperstown is attractive and adorable. I felt like we were driving through a Norman Rockwell painting.
The Otesaga Resort Hotel, where the HOFers stayed, is an elegant hotel on the lake. Walk in the lobby, and try to stay calm as everywhere you look you see baseball royalty. Brooks Robinson walking out the door, “The Kid”, Ken Griffey Jr. bopping around like he is a rookie in Seattle again, Pedro Martinez smiling, HOFers eating with their family and friends. Normal people.
Sunday was induction day. I don’t know what Woodstock was like, but this kind of felt like it.
The introduction of each Hall of Famer was breathtaking. “Hank Aaron,” “Johnny Bench,” “Sandy Koufax,” every name called out made me a year younger. Hank Aaron got a standing ovation and was lovingly, carefully escorted in by Jim Thome. The respect and love these guys have for each other is very evident.
The ceremony lasted for over three hours and honestly, despite the sun turning me into a tomato, I could have sat there and listened to three more hours.
After the inductions, went back to Otesaga. As we ate dinner, I looked out the window and all the Hall of Famers were gathering next to the lake for a “team picture.” I dropped my fork. It was truly baseball heaven.
As the sun set, dinner ending, the weekend almost over, I looked out on the lawn and a big game of Wiffle Ball had broken out. The kids, wearing their dads' replica t-shirts, were playing the game as their dads got their picture taken. A perfect final mental picture.
Thank you Dyana and Lee Arthur Smith.
Do me a favor. Go to Cooperstown. Become a kid again. You will not regret it.
