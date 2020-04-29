Minor League Baseball teams, the Richmond Flying Squirrels among them, won’t play this season, according to reports Wednesday evening, because of the continuing pandemic. In a statement issued later Wednesday night, Minor League Baseball countered the claim with a statement:
“The report circulating tonight that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled is false. Minor League Baseball has confirmed with Major League Baseball that no such statement was made. No decision has been made as to when it will be safe to begin the 2020 season.”
The Flying Squirrels were scheduled to open on April 9 and play through Sept. 7. Major League Baseball has explored options of eventually playing games in empty stadiums, which would allow clubs to generate income through television and radio contracts.
That path is impractical in the minor leagues, whose teams don’t benefit from those lucrative revenue streams. Financially, minor league franchises are totally reliant on crowds. Fans buy tickets and pay for parking, concessions and merchandise. There is no firm target date when crowds can once again gather in Virginia, and that is the case throughout the country.
The Eastern League, to which the Flying Squirrels belong, has teams based in eight other states.
Reached Wednesday night and asked about reports that the minor league season would be canceled, Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels’ president and managing general partner, said, “To my knowledge, nothing has been formally announced. We’re just continuing to be as good a member of the community and corporate citizen, as we always are, for as long as we have to endure this. All we can do is wait and see. No matter what happens, we’re going to continue to interact with the community.”
Major league clubs will reportedly expand rosters to include some highly regarded minor leaguers, who would be available in cases of injury or illness experienced by the big-league regulars. Other minor leaguers may compete in developmental games at spring training sites at some point during the summer and beyond, according to the reports.
Hope of having shortened minor league seasons has continued to fade as the coronavirus crisis extends and social-distancing guidelines remain. Some minor league executives have suggested the possibility of trying to start the season in mid-summer and allow it to run later than originally scheduled.
The players are under contract with their major league organizations, not the minor league affiliates. If the minor leagues don’t play in 2020, DiBella believes the industry may be eligible for some sort of bailout because of the seasonal nature of the business.
Richmond last was without professional baseball during the 2009 season. The Triple-A Richmond Braves left town following the 2008 season, and the Double-A Flying Squirrels did not arrive until the 2010 season.
