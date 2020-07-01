The president of Minor League Baseball, Pat O’Conner, said on a Tuesday video meeting with the media that he sees “a hazy future,” loaded with unknowns. Lou DiBella, the Richmond Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner, would welcome some clarity.
The Flying Squirrels’ season was officially canceled Tuesday as part of Minor League Baseball’s determination that it will play no games in 2020. It's uncertain at this time in what form, and when, the industry will return.
DiBella said he remains very confident that the Flying Squirrels will stay in business at some classification level of the minors, but acknowledged that will involve a challenging path in light of the financial devastation delivered by the coronavirus pandemic.
He expressed frustration with the lack of leadership provided by the commissioner’s office of Major League Baseball. MLB is trying to get a 60-game season up and running, which has put on hold negotiations between MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the governing body of the minors. The sides are looking to settle on a new working agreement.
The current contract ends on Sept. 30, and a new deal may restructure leagues and competitive tiers of teams, shuffle affiliations, and eliminate dozens of franchises, mostly on the lower levels. MLB and the minors haven’t engaged in substantive talks in about six weeks, according to O’Conner.
“How do you borrow, or make a capital call, or do what’s necessary to survive until baseball is back when you don’t know what’s ahead?” said DiBella.
While Major League Baseball can launch this summer without paying customers because of the support of TV partners, “Our model is based on fans in the stands,” said O’Conner, president of Minor League Baseball since 2007.
Even if MLB organizations had provided players for a truncated minor league season, which was not the case, O’Conner said minor league teams encountered an “insurmountable list of challenges” in attempting to establish safe environments for fans, front-office members, and players.
“Losing 2020 with an uncertain future on many fronts, I could see this lingering for (three years) easily, and in some cases possibly a little longer,” said O’Conner. He noted that difficulties are not “classification-specific. In other words, it’s not a whole lot better for Triple-A across the board than it is for short-A (leagues) across the board.”
The minor league industry has required governmental lifeline loans to help many of the 160 affiliated franchises survive, according to O’Conner, and that might not save all in desperate need. O’Conner projects franchise sales in response to severe economic hardships.
“We’re just treading water, trying to see our way through this,” said O’Conner. “We’re looking, in some cases, at 17 months with no revenue to speak of. So it’s really been a challenge. Many of our clubs have gone through one, two, maybe three, rounds of furloughs.
“We are in dire straits.”
When it comes to contraction in the minors, coronavirus presents a greater threat than decisions by Major League Baseball to discontinue teams, in O’Conner’s estimation. Minor league franchises that have been very stable for many years are in financial trouble, he added.
“Without some government intervention, without doing something to take on equity partners, you might be looking at half of the 160 (affiliated minor league franchises that) are going to have serious problems,” said O’Conner.
“I think that what our clubs have done has been extremely painful in furloughing and trimming, and trying to run as lean and mean as they can. I have all the confidence in the world that the ones who will get to the other side will get to other side stronger.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.