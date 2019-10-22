The Richmond Flying Squirrels chief executive, Chuck Domino, Tuesday said it’s too early to react in depth to a radical proposal by Major League Baseball that advocates elimination of some lower-level minor league clubs and reconfiguration of some minor leagues, and calls for improved stadium conditions in the minors.
The recent proposal comes as MLB and Minor League Baseball formulate their positions for a new working agreement. The current contract ends in September of 2020.
Major League Baseball’s plan would reorganize the financial structure in the minors, in part by significantly reducing the number of minor league players through club contraction at the lower tiers. That would save resources that could be redirected to increased compensation for remaining players and minor league facility upgrades.
In a statement that appeared in The New York Times, MLB also listed “reducing travel time between affiliates for road games [and] providing better geographical affiliations between the M.L.B. Clubs and affiliates.”
The Flying Squirrels have been affiliated with the San Francisco Giants for 10 years. The player development agreement extends through the 2020 season. The franchise's partnership with the Giants began in 2003.
The Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate is Fresno, and their Double-A affiliate is Harrisburg.
The Squirrels are members of the Eastern League, which also includes Akron, Altoona, Binghamton, Bowie, Erie, Harrisburg, Hartford, New Hampshire Portland, Reading and Trenton.
Domino called the MLB proposal “a start of a negotiation.”
The Diamond, the Flying Squirrels’ home park on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, opened for the 1985 season. Though the Flying Squirrels have annually upgraded the facility with millions of dollars in investments, The Diamond does not have many of the modern amenities that other minor league ballparks do.
In collaboration with the Double-A franchise, Virginia Commonwealth University remains involved in the potential construction of a new ballpark that would be the major element of a "VCU Athletics Village" built on 20 acres of state land adjacent to The Diamond across Hermitage Road. The Flying Squirrels likely would lease the stadium from VCU.
The site's core is currently occupied by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority headquarters on Hermitage Road. The complex is expected to include the ballpark, a field house, tennis facilities and other components. The ABC headquarters is tentatively scheduled to move its operations to a proposed facility in Hanover County in early 2021, freeing land for the implementation of VCU's initiative.
