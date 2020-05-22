Ray Edwards and about 15 other longtime Richmond Flying Squirrels fans recently met at The Diamond’s parking lot one evening. They unfolded their lawn chairs at least six feet apart, sat, ate, and talked. For them, it was kind of like a Squirrels’ game, without the baseball.
Edwards appreciated this reconnection during a disheartening spring in which it becomes increasingly unlikely that the Flying Squirrels will play because of the coronavirus pandemic. Edwards lamented Friday that on top of the Squirrels’ absence, there are also no college baseball games, no high-school games, no youth-league activity to watch.
“It’s pretty rough,” said Edwards, who has missed 10 Squirrels’ home games in 10 years. “I miss it so bad I don’t know what to do.”
The recent meeting of Squirrels fans at The Diamond’s parking lot eased the pain a bit, according to Edwards, and Tom Schaefer agreed.
“It just felt good to be around our baseball friends,” said Schaefer, another Squirrels' season-ticket holder who was among the group. “We see each other 50 or 60 times a year at the ballpark. We certainly miss the baseball, but we miss the social part as much as anything.
“We talked baseball, but we really talked really more about ourselves and what’s going on with our families, health, circumstances, and all that kind of stuff. It was fun.”
Rarely does “hushed” apply to ordinarily ebullient and chatty Todd Parnell, the Squirrels’ vice president and COO. In a recent interview, however, Parnell was asked if he could provide a status report on the Squirrels’ suspended 2020 season and the prospect of it ever starting.
And there was silence for several seconds on Parnell’s end.
“The reason I’m quiet is that I’m just thinking back to March 11. We had so many unanswered questions then, and we still have so many unanswered questions now,” he said.
At 9:37 p.m. on March 11, the NBA announced that its season was suspended after a Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the coronavirus. That, effectively, started a partial societal shutdown that carried into what would have been baseball season and will linger beyond.
The Memorial Day weekend, recognized as the unofficial start of summer, typically arrives with fans of all ages looking forward to ballpark visits. The Squirrels normally would be about two months into their season, with another three to go.
They haven’t played since Sept. 2, 2019, when Richmond beat Bowie 7-1 at The Diamond.
“Obviously, I can’t wait to see our fans again. I can’t wait to see baseball in Richmond again. I’m as eager to have baseball back as everybody else is,” Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner, said Thursday.
DiBella then sadly acknowledged he has no idea when baseball will be played at The Diamond. Schaefer said that he occasionally receives messages from DiBella, who wants to know how Schaefer is doing without baseball.
The Atlantic 10 Conference baseball tournament was scheduled to be held at The Diamond May 20-23. VCU and the University of Richmond last played games on March 11. Then their seasons were ended by the global health crisis.
It’s as if baseball is frozen as the weather warms.
College teams will not play until next season, if then. Nothing budges in the minor leagues until the major leagues sort out how they intend to proceed because MLB controls the minor leagues’ on-field workforce, as well as the managers and coaching staffs.
Even if MLB owners and players agree on a partial 2020 season without fans in stadiums, the minors probably would not follow because they have no TV contracts that allow that model to financially succeed. Minor league owners and executives have been brainstorming for months, seeking ways to play when it’s deemed safe to do so by health experts.
“I’ll have 24 phone calls in a day and hear probably 22 different variations (of plans),” said Parnell.
Before MLB organizations could feel comfortable sending players to affiliates for a few months in a modified season extending into the fall, among the numerous coronaviral issues to be resolved are travel, clubhouse conditions, and systems to deal with positive tests that seem inevitable.
Would regional pandemic guidelines even permit a gathering of 50 players in Richmond, or other Eastern League cities such as Trenton, Hartford and Reading?
“There’s still a ton that’s out of our control,” said Parnell. “We just don’t know.”
If the Flying Squirrels do not play this season, it would be the first year since 2009 that Richmond area residents haven’t had professional baseball to watch on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. The Triple-A Richmond Braves left town following the 2008 season, for Gwinnett County, Ga., and the Flying Squirrels arrived in 2010.
“Before, with the Braves, we didn’t know how long we were going to be without baseball,” said Schaefer. “In this case, by all thoughts, we’ll probably have some form of baseball next year. It may be spaced out. It may be back to normal.
“This is unfortunate, but it feels better than it did 11 years ago.”
Edwards disagrees. “This is worse than 2009 because then, we knew we weren’t going to have a team,” he said.
NOTE: The player development contract connecting the San Francisco Giants and the Squirrels expires following this season, which would be the team's 11th in Richmond. The Double-A franchise was previously located in Norwich, Conn., and has been affiliated with the Giants since 2003.
The Squirrels and Giants could extend their agreement, or the Squirrels could seek an arrangement with another major league organization.
