ALTOONA, Pa. — Brandon Lawson allowed one run in six innings, and Bryce Johnson had a pair of hits and drove in a run as the Richmond Flying Squirrels snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Altoona Curve 3-1 on Thursday.
Lawson (4-5) yielded seven hits. He walked three and struck out three. Opposing starter Pedro Vasquez (6-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing two runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Altoona started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Mitchell Tolman advanced to second on a groundout by Bralin Jackson. Tolman stole third and scored on a double by Logan Hill.
After Richmond scored runs in the third and fourth innings, the Flying Squirrels extended their lead in the seventh on Gio Brusa’s RBI single that scored Jalen Miller.
Johneshwy Fargas, Peter Maris and Ryan Howard each had two hits for Richmond.
Richmond 001 100 100 — 3 10 1
Altoona 100 000 000 — 1 7 0
Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG
Johnson RF 5 1 2 1 0 1 .292
Maris 3B 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257
Miller 2B 4 1 0 0 1 1 .211
Heyward LF 5 0 1 1 0 2 .221
Brusa 1B 4 0 1 1 0 1 .248
Cyr P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Houchins PH 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Adon P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Howard SS 4 0 2 0 0 0 .199
Marte C 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Lawson P 2 1 0 0 1 2 .100
Arenado 1B 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Fargas CF 3 0 2 0 1 1 .241
Totals 37 3 10 3 3 9 .219
2B: Johnson, B (7, Vasquez, P). TB: Brusa; Fargas 2; Heyward; Howard 2; Johnson, B 3; Maris 2. RBI: Brusa (30); Heyward (34); Johnson, B (15). LOB: 11. SB: Fargas (39). E: Howard (6).
Curve AB R H BI W K AVG
Tolman 2B 3 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Ngoepe SS 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Jackson LF 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Oliva CF 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280
Hill 1B 4 0 1 1 0 1 .274
Madris RF 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Glendinning 3B 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Delay C 4 0 2 0 0 1 .262
Pope SS-2B 3 0 1 0 1 1 .225
Vasquez P 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Garcia P 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sharpe PH 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Cesar P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Liranzo P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Reyes PH 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Totals 33 1 7 1 3 7 .242
2B: Hill (22, Lawson); Jackson, B (10, Lawson); Oliva (20, Lawson). TB: Delay 2; Hill 2; Jackson, B 2; Oliva 2; Pope; Tolman. RBI: Hill (47). LOB: 8. SB: Tolman (10). CS: Oliva (6).
Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA
Lawson W, 4-5 6 7 1 1 3 3 3.64
Cyr 2 0 0 0 0 2 2.17
Adon S, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 2.60
Curve IP H R ER W K ERA
Vasquez L, 6-2 32/3 6 2 2 2 4 2.81
Garcia 21/3 1 0 0 0 3 5.59
Cesar 2 3 1 1 1 1 3.77
Liranzo 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.79
Balk: Cesar. IBB: Pope (by Lawson). HBP: Maris (by Garcia, Y). T: 2:50. Att: 4,619.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.