ALTOONA, Pa. — Brandon Lawson allowed one run in six innings, and Bryce Johnson had a pair of hits and drove in a run as the Richmond Flying Squirrels snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Altoona Curve 3-1 on Thursday.

Lawson (4-5) yielded seven hits. He walked three and struck out three. Opposing starter Pedro Vasquez (6-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing two runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Altoona started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Mitchell Tolman advanced to second on a groundout by Bralin Jackson. Tolman stole third and scored on a double by Logan Hill.

After Richmond scored runs in the third and fourth innings, the Flying Squirrels extended their lead in the seventh on Gio Brusa’s RBI single that scored Jalen Miller.

Johneshwy Fargas, Peter Maris and Ryan Howard each had two hits for Richmond.

Richmond 001 100 100 — 3 10 1

Altoona 100 000 000 — 1 7 0

Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG

Johnson RF 5 1 2 1 0 1 .292

Maris 3B 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257

Miller 2B 4 1 0 0 1 1 .211

Heyward LF 5 0 1 1 0 2 .221

Brusa 1B 4 0 1 1 0 1 .248

Cyr P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Houchins PH 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245

Adon P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Howard SS 4 0 2 0 0 0 .199

Marte C 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181

Lawson P 2 1 0 0 1 2 .100

Arenado 1B 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242

Fargas CF 3 0 2 0 1 1 .241

Totals 37 3 10 3 3 9 .219

2B: Johnson, B (7, Vasquez, P). TB: Brusa; Fargas 2; Heyward; Howard 2; Johnson, B 3; Maris 2. RBI: Brusa (30); Heyward (34); Johnson, B (15). LOB: 11. SB: Fargas (39). E: Howard (6).

Curve AB R H BI W K AVG

Tolman 2B 3 1 1 0 0 1 .259

Ngoepe SS 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111

Jackson LF 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218

Oliva CF 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280

Hill 1B 4 0 1 1 0 1 .274

Madris RF 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263

Glendinning 3B 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261

Delay C 4 0 2 0 0 1 .262

Pope SS-2B 3 0 1 0 1 1 .225

Vasquez P 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214

Garcia P 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Sharpe PH 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203

Cesar P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Liranzo P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Reyes PH 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178

Totals 33 1 7 1 3 7 .242

2B: Hill (22, Lawson); Jackson, B (10, Lawson); Oliva (20, Lawson). TB: Delay 2; Hill 2; Jackson, B 2; Oliva 2; Pope; Tolman. RBI: Hill (47). LOB: 8. SB: Tolman (10). CS: Oliva (6).

Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA

Lawson W, 4-5 6 7 1 1 3 3 3.64

Cyr 2 0 0 0 0 2 2.17

Adon S, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 2.60

Curve IP H R ER W K ERA

Vasquez L, 6-2 32/3 6 2 2 2 4 2.81

Garcia 21/3 1 0 0 0 3 5.59

Cesar 2 3 1 1 1 1 3.77

Liranzo 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.79

Balk: Cesar. IBB: Pope (by Lawson). HBP: Maris (by Garcia, Y). T: 2:50. Att: 4,619.

