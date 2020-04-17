There are just some people who were made for this.
Todd “Parney” Parnell was made for this. He and his pants.
Actually, it turns out those crazy pants that have become his trademark were made for any occasion – weddings, bar mitzvahs, minor league baseball games.
They were also made for any situation, especially the one we’re facing right now. Yes, even pandemics, as they bring a bit of levity to even the heaviest situations.
The coronavirus has peeled away a lot of the normal in our lives and stripped us down to what and who we really are – parents who are figuring out new ways to relate (and teach!) their children; employers and employees who are finding new and innovative ways to do business; human beings trying to make the best out of this unprecedented moment in history, catapulted nose-to-nose with a reality that seems more fit for a Netflix Original than real life.
It’s also brought out the best in people.
Never have I seen so many people willing to help someone else. Never have I see so many smiles and waves from complete strangers. Never have a seen people rally together like this.
This pandemic has also revealed what the Flying Squirrels are doing – and have been doing for more than 10 years – in and for Richmond.
More specifically, it has shown the region what their vice president and chief operating officer has been doing.
If you live here and don’t know Parney (and that’s really hard to believe), you’ve at least heard of him. His reputation and voice proceed him, anywhere and everywhere.
Parney is larger than life. And he’s exactly what we need in these times.
He’s Richmond’s biggest cheerleader. But it’s not just that. He’s Richmond’s biggest fan, supporter and bull horn.
If anything is going on in RVA, Parney is there.
If anyone is hosting anything in RVA, Parney is on the guest list.
If anyone needs anything in RVA, Parney is the first call.
And he should be.
No one has a presence like the big man from Locust, N.C., who has lived in Richmond since 2009 when he and Chuck Domino helped to shepherd the Squirrels here for their inaugural season in 2010.
What they’ve accomplished in the last decade is incredible. So far nearly $250,000 worth of investments has been made to rebuilding youth baseball facilities in the Richmond region through the Flying Squirrels Charities.
This week, the Squirrels upped their game and raised more than $30,000 for Richmond-area charities and organizations to support their COVID-19 efforts during Parney's 500 Bases of Love walk and subsequent four-hour "Bring It Home" sports radio fundraiser with Wes McElroy and Richmond’s The Fan 910AM and 105.1FM.
On what was supposed to be Opening Day in Richmond for the Squirrels, Parney, supported by his staff, walked 500 bases – 125 trips around the diamond – to raise money.
If they couldn’t play baseball in Richmond, they did the next best thing: They helped.
Actually, it’s what they're always doing – helping, supporting, entertaining. Baseball is just the vehicle that gets them to the heart of their mission: to have fun every day, to be different and, most importantly, to be impactful to the community.
Boy, have they ever.
And the man leading the charge, er, walk, is Parney. Just like he’s been doing since the Squirrels’ first season, big smile, loud mouth and even louder pants.
And it’s just what we all need right now.
“Parney can make the good times better,” said Dennis Bickmeier, president of Richmond Raceway. “And when you are going through a rough patch, he finds the right moment to lift you up with a Parney laugh, hug or word of encouragement. He leads by example, and there is no question – his heart is in the right place.”
It’s always been in the right place - for the last 11 years he’s been in Richmond, the last 31 years in minor league baseball and for the last 54 years he’s been on this earth.
“A lot of it goes back to the way I was raised,” Parney said Thursday in the Squirrels' locker room after he walked nearly 10 miles of bases, warning me he was going to get emotional, “by Christian parents who were always trying to look for the good, look for the positive. I’ve always been like this. But there’s something about the Squirrels and this community that perpetuated it in my life even more.
“Just like today, people were sitting at home watching me walk around the bases on YouTube," he said. "I can’t get that out of my head.”
Before Thursday, before what was supposed to be the start of the Richmond Flying Squirrels' 11th season, I thought people just took it all for granted.
It's become commonplace for The Diamond – a 30-plus-year-old facility – to be packed night after night for home games. It’s routine that they’re one of the tops – if not the top – in Double-A attendance year after year.
You read right over the news every time they have a sell out or they give money or support a local cause because THEY DO IT ALL THE TIME!
Then I went out to The Diamond on Thursday morning and watched and listened.
Hundreds of people donated money – more than $20,000 in just the three-plus hours it took him to walk around the bases – and thousands watched him do it live online.
Let that sink in. It’s unfathomable to Parney.
“That desire for people to be together in these unprecedented pandemic times that we experienced [Thursday] was so big,” he said. “That people would watch a grown man, 54 years old, medium fat, walk around the bases 125 times … to me that’s the epitome of the passion that we all have for each other.
“It’s so awesome,” he said, “and it makes me so grateful to be in Richmond, Virginia.”
Parney, if I may be so bold, I’d like to speak for the Richmond area and say we’re so grateful you’re here with us.
You make us better. The Flying Squirrels make us better.
Richmond is a better place because of what Parney and the Flying Squirrels do.
It’s inspiring. And not just to me, but to everyone he comes in contact with.
“The first year I worked with Parney in Altoona, Pa., he told me that the greatest poison to enthusiasm was complacency,” said Jon Laaser, who was the first Voice of the Flying Squirrels from 2010-2015 before becoming the Voice of the Virginia Tech Hokies. “In the 13 years since, I have never seen him take a minute off from his effort of providing memories and a safe harbor for the community.
“I have marveled at the toll he has put on his body and mind in that effort, but also in the fact that he is never deterred and never wavers from that responsibility.”
And that’s just it, he looks at it as his responsibly to make everyone around him feel better and be better. No, not just his responsibility, it’s his mission.
“I've seen this guy not shower while the team was on a losing streak, be turned into a human hot dog w/ ketchup poured over him, and literally jump through a ring of fire,” Meg Angstadt, who was the Squirrels executive director of community outreach and Flying Squirrels Charities from 2011-2108, tweeted Thursday morning. “There is nothing [Parney] won't do for this team and this city!”
He encourages everyone. Every day. No matter how he’s feeling, he’s the first one to give an encouraging word, an inappropriate joke or a kick in the non-so-colorful pants.
And everyone else comes first.
“Parney has one of the biggest personalities in our community, but his heart is 10 times bigger," VCU Vice President and Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin said. "He has never met a stranger and connects with people in Richmond on such a deep level. At a time when many folks in town feel alone detached, Parney keeps finding ways to bring us together and we need that desperately.”
Even though the spotlight is always on him, Parney never hogs it or steals it. He’s always passing it off, just like he did Thursday morning on his 500 Bases of Love walk.
On the final lap, he wanted Flying Squirrels General Manager Ben Rothrock to be in the center of attention. Rothrock, who spent more than five weeks in the hospital earlier this year with some super scary heart surgery issues and complications, walked the final lap solo. Since they couldn’t celebrate him in front of thousands of fans in a packed stadium on Opening Night on Thursday, Parney made sure Rothrock got the spotlight in another way.
It was classic Parney.
“He was in the hospital every day I was,” Rothrock said. “He means so much to everyone,” Rothrock said. “He says yes to everything.”
And he never wants credit.
At least once a week, he’s checked up on me – asking me how it’s going and if I need anything. And he’s doing it for countless other people as well.
He’s going to get mad at me for writing this column, but he deserves it. He’s the one who keeps RVA encouraged.
I told him in a text the other day not to stop.
His response: “My attitude and effort will not be deterred, I promise you.”
Now more than ever, we need that. We need Parney. We need those pants.
I promise you.
Parney is awesome! Thank you so much for being a leader, and cheer leader, in the community.
