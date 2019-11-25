There would be no shortage of helpers if the Richmond Flying Squirrels requested assistance tearing down the portions of The Diamond’s outfield wall that will be replaced starting this week.
Since the stadium opened for the 1985 season, Richmond Braves and Richmond Flying Squirrels - other than pitchers - have regularly been frustrated by the role the deep power alleys (389 in right-center and 388 in left-center) played in holding down home runs.
Down-the-line distances of 330 will stay the same, but Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels’ vice president and COO, said Monday that the power alleys will be shortened by about 10 feet each. He believes the fence-adjusting measures will make the ballbark a fairer test for hitters. The San Francisco Giants, the parent club of the Double-A Squirrels, offered the modification suggestion to Squirrels management at the conclusion of the 2019 season, according to Parnell.
The Diamond was consistently among the most demanding International League stadiums for home-run hitters when the Triple-A Richmond Braves played there, and that trend has continued through a decade of the Squirrels on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. The Diamond's concrete structure also may play a part in keeping baseballs in the facility by blocking some wind blowing out.
Dead center is 402 feet from home. The refreshed distances of the alleys have not yet been determined because the Squirrels are also repairing parts of the outfield turf, and those projects are connected, said Parnell.
The change would be expected to help hitters' confidence and statistics, while by no means creating a homer-friendly park. VCU, which plays its home games at The Diamond, also is on board with the change.
“It’s something the Giants want to accomplish now for their player development, for the 2020 season,” said Parnell. The player development agreement between the Squirrels and the Giants expires following the 2020 season.
The franchise's partnership with the Giants began in 2003, with several extensions through the years. The cost of the fence project will be shared by the Giants and the Squirrels, and has not been determined, according to Parnell.
NOTES: San Francisco has yet to appoint a Richmond manager. Willie Harris, the Squirrels manager for the last two season, shifted to the Cincinnati Reds organization as a minor-league instructor.
Jake Eisenberg has left the Squirrels broadcast team after one season for another baseball broadcasting job. Trey Wilson is scheduled to return as the voice of the Squirrels.
"Jake is a very talented person and I think he has an extremely bright future," said Parnell. "I think he's somebody that's going to go a long, long way in this industry."
The Squirrels Hot Stove Banquet will be held at the Siegel Center on Jan. 22, with former University of Richmond two-sport star Brian Jordan as the featured guest. Jordan played major league baseball, and in the NFL.
