Former big-league reliever Chris Ray married a Hanover County resident, Alice, and the couple settled in Ashland. Each attended William & Mary.
The connection to the area grew a bit tighter Thursday, when the Richmond Flying Squirrels announced that Ray will receive the 2020 Paul Keyes RBI Award at the team’s annual Charity Hot Stove Banquet at the Siegel Center on Jan. 22.
Keyes died of cancer in 2012 at 50, after coaching VCU for 18 years, starting in 1995. The Paul Keyes RBI (Richmond Baseball Impact) Award is given annually to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the game of baseball within the Richmond community, or someone from the Richmond community.
Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels vice president & COO, recognized Ray, 37 and a native of Tampa, Fla., as “a success story throughout his life.”
Ray was a reliever for Baltimore, among other teams, from 2005-2011. He had 33 saves for the 2006 Orioles, and made 28 appearances for the 2010 World Champion San Francisco Giants.
Ray then joined his brother, Phil, to open Center of the Universe Brewing Company (COTU) in Ashland in 2012.
"Myself and the brewery, we never look for recognition for things that we do in the community, but any time that we (receive it), it feels good," Ray said Thursday. "I didn't have the chance to meet Paul Keyes, but did have the pleasure of playing against VCU when I was playing at William & Mary. You could definitely tell the demeanor and the quality of the coach by how that team played.
"It was always a tight ship. They played the game the right way. There wasn't any kind of extracurricular stuff going on. It just shows how much he appreciated the game and it's just an honor to be receiving this award that's named after him."
Ray co-founded Hops for Heroes, a nationwide craft brew that benefits a military-related charity. Ray is on the board of directors for the Ashland Theatre, serves on the board of directors for the Downtown Ashland Association, and serves annually as a volunteer coach and sponsor with Ashland Little League.
At William & Mary, Ray pitched three seasons before being selected in the third round of the 2003 draft by the Baltimore Orioles. During his Tribe career, Ray was 12-11 with an 3.54 ERA. He struck out 154 in 175.1 innings.
Previous winners of the Paul Keyes RBI Award are Eddie Kasko (2011), Johnny Grubb (2012), Gene Alley (2013), Tracy Woodson (2014), Sam Ayoub (2015), Cla Meredith (2016), Shawn Stiffler (2017), Tony Beasley (2018), and Ray Hedrick (2019).
