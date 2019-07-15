Former professional boxing champion Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker was hit by a vehicle and killed on Sunday night in Virginia Beach.

Whitaker, 55, was a four-weight world champion, having won six world titles in four different weight classes (lightweight, junior lightweight, welterweight, junior middleweight).

Whitaker, who was born in Norfolk, also won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympic games. In 1989, he was named fighter of the year by "The Ring" magazine.

Virginia Beach police said in a news release that a call came in at 10:04 p.m. Sunday for a pedestrian hit at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road. Officers arrived to find Whitaker, who had been hit by a vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. The incident is still being investigated. 

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

