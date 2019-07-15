WBC Welterweight Champion Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker of Norfolk, Va., right, delivers a right to the head of challenger Jake Rodriguez of Central Islip, N.Y., during their scheduled 12 round bout at the Atlantic City Convention Center Saturday, Nov. 18, 1995. Whitaker retained his title with an sixth round TKO over Rodriguez. (AP Photo/Donna Connor)
WBC Welterweight Champion Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, from Virginia Beach, Va., lifts his arms and signs to his supporters after defending his title with an 11th round TKO against Diobelys Hurtado from Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, at the Atlantic City Convention Hall Ballroom Jan. 24, 1997. Whitaker will make at least $6 million for his WBC welterweight title defense against Oscar De La Hoya on pay-per-view outdoors at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/B. Vartan Boyajian)
WBC Welterweight Champion Sweet Pea Whitaker, left, delivers a series of punches that knock challenger Diobelis Hurtado out of the ring in the 11th round at the Atlantic City Convention Hall Friday, Jan. 24, 1997. Whitaker, who was losing on all score cards needed the knock out to face his biggest pay day in April against Oscar De La Hoya. (AP Photo/B. Vartan Boyajian)
Former professional boxing champion Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker was hit by a vehicle and killed on Sunday night in Virginia Beach.
Whitaker, 55, was a four-weight world champion, having won six world titles in four different weight classes (lightweight, junior lightweight, welterweight, junior middleweight).
Whitaker, who was born in Norfolk, also won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympic games. In 1989, he was named fighter of the year by "The Ring" magazine.
Virginia Beach police said in a news release that a call came in at 10:04 p.m. Sunday for a pedestrian hit at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road. Officers arrived to find Whitaker, who had been hit by a vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. The incident is still being investigated.
