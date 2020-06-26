Former Petersburg High School guard Frank Mason III, now playing for the Wisconsin Herd, was named the NBA G League’s Most Valuable Player late Thursday.
Mason, 26, earned the honor in a vote by the league’s 28 head coaches and general managers.
Mason, the All-Metro player of the year for the Crimson Wave in 2012, was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft after earning consensus college player of the year honors in his senior season at Kansas.
He averaged a G League-high 26.4 points along with 5 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 23 games. Wisconsin went 18-5 with Mason in the lineup and had the league’s best overall record (33-10).
Wisconsin guard Jaylen Adams and Maine guard Tremont Waters finished second and third, respectively, in the voting.
Mason hit 50.4% of his shots last season, including 42.5% of his 3s. He made 81% of his free throws. He and Stephan Hicks of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants were the only players in the G League to record a 50/40/80 shooting season.
Mason scored 30 or more points in seven games.
He scored a season-high 44 against the Grand Rapids Drive on Feb. 19. He had 36 points on 14-of-17 shooting against the Drive on Feb. 23.
He hit 16 of 18 shots and scored 35 points against Delaware in the penultimate game of the season, which was shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mason spent two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, who chose him with the fourth pick of Round 2 in the 2017 draft.
He has averaged 6.5 points and 2.5 assists in 96 games with the Kings and Bucks. He appeared in six games for Milwaukee this season.
The NBA G League canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season on June 4.
The regular season was suspended on March 12 and had been scheduled to conclude on March 28.
